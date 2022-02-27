Huskies snap losing streak with victory over Badgers

The Washington men’s tennis team looked to get back in the win column Sunday at Nordstrom Tennis Center after a lesson-filled weekend at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.
With fuel to fire its play after three consecutive losses last weekend, UW defeated Wisconsin 5-2, moving its nonconference win total to nine.
Despite their win, the Huskies still struggled to find momentum to start, finding themselves in a similar position to their previous few matches while trying to clinch the doubles point against the Badgers.
Doubles pair No. 2 with junior Clement Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko proved their No. 36 ranking in the country, defeating their opponents 6-4.
In order for Washington to clinch the doubles point, Court 1 with senior Jack Davis and sophomore Brandon Wong, or Court 3 with freshman Cesar Bouchelaghem and senior Ewen Lumsden, needed to earn a match win.
Court 3 finished next in Wisconsin’s favor, 6-4.
Davis and Wong were faced with a tie-breaker set against their opponents at No. 1. Wisconsin’s pair defeated Washington’s 7-6.
“I thought we came out in the doubles pretty well, we were playing sharp right away,” head coach Matt Anger said. “And then we just did not keep that up throughout the doubles set.”
With the Huskies (9-3) still struggling to shake off their mistakes from last weekend, the Badgers (5-5) clinched the doubles point, earning a 1-0 lead.
Making the necessary revisions, the singles matches is where Washington finally broke through.
Court 6 was the first to finish with Suko defeating his opponent 6-3, 6-0, leveling the match score to 1-1.
Next up, Chidekh, who earned the No. 1 ranking in the country earlier this week, demonstrated that in his match with a 6-4, 6-1 win to give the Huskies their first lead of the match at 2-1.
Senior Ewen Lumsden received his latest career high No. 66 ranking in the ITA polls this week and secured a 6-0 and 6-3 win over his opponent on Court 2, adding to UW’s lead at 3-1.
Sophomore Han-Chih Lin secured the overall match win for Washington with 6-4 and 6-1 set wins.
Playing out the remaining sets on Courts 3 and 5, Davis added to Washington’s win in a tiebreaker set on Court 3.
Bouchelaghem’s match was the final to finish in Wisconsin’s favor.
“I think people know they’re going to see good tennis with our team, there is confidence building throughout,” Anger said. “But now it is on us, to take our program on the road and have that same toughness and compete as well on the road, so when we come back we will have those people coming out some more.”
Washington will be traveling to Eugene to take on its Pac-12 rival, Oregon, on Saturday, March 5 at 2 p.m.
Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
