Huskies suffer first Pac-12 loss of season

After three consecutive nonconference road wins, the Washington men’s tennis team looked to earn a road win against Pac-12 opponent No. 35 Utah before returning home.
Unable to extend their conference win record, the Huskies were defeated by the Utes 4-0.
Returning to its doubles lineup from earlier this season, UW took on the first point.
Court 2 with junior Clement Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko was the first to finish. The two were defeated by their opponents 6-2.
Shortly after, Court 1 with senior Jack Davis and sophomore Brandon Wong were defeated 6-3.
With this being the first doubles point that the Huskies (13-5, 1-1 Pac-12) have dropped since Feb. 27, the Utes (18-4, 2-2 Pac-12) took an early 1-0 lead.
Moving into singles, UW was left with the task of earning four match wins to be able to clinch the overall match.
Suko’s match was the first to finish on Court 6 where he was defeated 7-5, 6-4.
Court 5 with freshman Cesar Bouchelaghem was the next to finish where he was defeated 6-4, 6-3, putting Utah up 3-0.
The overall match was determined at No. 3 singles with senior Ewen Lumsden. He was defeated 6-2, 6-4.
UW will return to the Nordstrom Tennis Center to continue conference play against UCLA on Friday, April 1 at 3 p.m.
Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
