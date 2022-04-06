Huskies sweep Ducks in midweek match

The Washington men’s tennis team took on its Pac-12 rival, Oregon, for the final time in regular season play Wednesday afternoon at Bill Quillian Stadium.
Last weekend UW was defeated by No. 15 USC, but played competitive matches across the board. Changing the narrative from their previous match, the Huskies were able to add to their conference win column with a 4-0 victory over the Ducks.
Washington earned the doubles point over Oregon when the teams played earlier this season in Eugene, Oregon. Looking to repeat the script Wednesday in Seattle, Washington sought to begin this match similarly with slightly different lineups at doubles No. 1 and No. 3.
Doing just that, junior Clement Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko quickly determined their match with a 6-2 win on Court 2.
“It looked kind of brand new, but there was experience there,” head coach Matt Anger said. “And it came out really well at one and two.”
Shortly after, senior Jack Davis and senior Ewen Lumsden earned a 6-2 win on Court 1, defeating the No. 32 pair in the country and clinching the doubles point for UW.
With momentum early on from earning the doubles point, the Huskies (15-6, 3-2 Pac-12) moved into their singles matches against the Ducks (10-10, 0-5 Pac-12).
Court 1 was the first to finish. Chidekh defeated a familiar face, Oregon’s Joshua Charlton, the No. 90 player in the nation 6-2, 6-0, putting Washington up 2-0.
“Clement getting that first point on the board, that doesn’t always happen at No. 1 singles, he did that against UCLA as well,” Anger said. “And I know Josh Charlton all too well, he’s a very good player.”
Suko was the next to finish on Court 6 with 6-4, 6-2 wins, extending UW’s lead to three.
Freshman Cesar Bouchelgham determined the overall match at singles No. 5 with 6-2, 6-4 set wins.
“Our freshman struggled when we were down at Oregon, both of them,” Anger said. “It’s kind of nice that they both got wins for us with Nedim getting the third point and then for Cesar to clinch.”
Washington will travel south to take on Stanford on Friday, April 8 at 2 p.m.
Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
