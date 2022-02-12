Huskies sweep in final resume builder before ITA Indoor Championships

With ITA Team Indoor Championship banners hanging throughout Nordstrom Tennis Center in preparation for hosting next week, the Washington men’s tennis team faced Portland State on Saturday for a final tune up.
The Huskies found their rhythm early and extended one of their strongest season starts under head coach Matt Anger since 2003 in a 7-0 sweep of the Vikings.
The first doubles match was quickly decided in Washington’s favor on Court No. 5 by freshman Cesar Bouchelaghem and senior Ewen Lumsden defeating their opponents 6-1.
Court 1 finished a few minutes later with senior Jack Davis and sophomore Brandon Wong earning a 6-3 win to clinch the doubles point for UW.
No. 2 pair of junior Clement Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko also defeated their opponents 6-4 to follow.
The Huskies (8-0) kept their momentum as they moved into their single matches against the Vikings (0-3).
“Regardless, even if you do well in doubles, you have got to come out and start strong in singles,” Anger said. “If there is something you’re not doing as well you’ve got to be able to put that aside, and compartmentalize and still get ready for the singles.”
The Huskies did just that, refining their play as the match continued.
At Court 5, Bouchelaghem earned Washington’s second point with back-to-back 6-0 shutouts. Bouchelaghem made his collegiate debut in late January and has been nearly unstoppable since, having not dropped a match yet.
“[Bouchelaghem] was really consistent, his concentration was really good,” Anger said. “That was one of my main things about the match today. Not necessarily how we were playing, but just how we stayed on task.”
The remaining Huskies fell into place beginning with Chidekh on Court 1 with 6-4, 6-1 matches to earn UW another point.
Seconds later, Davis secured his match win on No. 2 with two 6-2 sets, and put the Huskies up 4-0 to clinch the overall win for the Huskies.
Suko and senior Jack Pulliam at Courts 4 and 6 won their matches and added to Washington’s lead.
Sophomore Han-Chih Lin completed the Huskies’ clean sweep at No. 3 with 6-4, 6-2 matches.
Washington will host the ITA National Team Indoor Championships next week as the No. 16 seed, set to be paired first against whichever team earns the No. 1 ranking in the country this week on Friday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Reach contributing writer Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
