Jack Davis enters final weekend of regular season play

Jack Davis, who has been with the Washington men’s tennis team since 2017, has two more regular season matches left of his collegiate career.
The Huskies (15-8, 2-4 Pac-12) are now in their final week of the regular season, with two matches left before the Pac-12 championships.
In conference matches this season, Washington defeated UCLA and Oregon, but fell to No. 15 USC, No. 32 Utah, and No. 43 Cal.
Of the conference matches played, Davis has earned victories in each of his singles matches that were played to completion except for one.
“Jack is playing solid right now,” head coach Matt Anger said. “I think he has done this before; I think the break for the pandemic was tough on him, but now he’s got these matches under his belt and is more and more comfortable. He knows his game, has his game, and is improving his game.”
Davis’ career at Washington is ending as strong as it began, despite dealing with the pandemic for three of his five years.
“Right before the pandemic, he was probably our most improved player,” Anger said. “He had improved dramatically.”
As a true freshman, Davis led the team in overall singles wins with 19 victories, playing at singles No. 5 and No. 6.
Now a senior, Davis’ season is reflecting his play prior to the pandemic. He currently has 17 overall singles wins for the season, while typically playing at singles No. 2. With the last two matches, he’ll have a chance to tie his freshman year singles total.
Washington will play Arizona State and Arizona for its remaining matches.
With only one win over Arizona during his career at Washington — and having never beaten Arizona State in an overall match — Davis has work to do prior to his departure.
“I am just trying to win matches for my team,” Davis said. “It has been so much fun and we have been doing really well this year, but I think we haven’t really reached our ceiling yet.”
As much as success in singles can secure a match, dominance early on is key, too.
Anger has highlighted the importance of earning the doubles point multiple times throughout the season, and the Huskies will need to set a precedent early on against these competitive conference opponents if they hope to earn Davis — and other fellow seniors — a few last wins.
Throughout his career, Davis found success in more places than one.
Davis has sat at doubles No. 1 since his sophomore year. Alongside his partner, Davis has been ranked as high as No. 15 in the national doubles polls as well as being ranked No. 3 in the Northwest region rankings for doubles.
Davis’ strong doubles play will be crucial for Washignton’s success in its final matches.
Washington will take on Arizona State at Bill Quillian Stadium (weather permitting) on Friday, April 15 at 3 p.m.
Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
