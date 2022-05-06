Matt Anger steps away as UW men’s tennis coach after 28 years

After 28 years, 428 wins, and 22 NCAA tournament appearances, Washington men’s tennis head coach Matt Anger announced his retirement Friday morning.
Washington lost in the first round of the NCAA Championships to Pepperdine on Friday morning, marking Anger’s final match as the Huskies’ head coach. Anger did not allude to retiring throughout the season prior to Friday’s announcement.
He ends his career as the winningest head coach in UW history.
"I cannot begin to describe how honored I have been to be in this position the last 28 years," Anger said in a UW press release. "I had a lot of reasons why I wanted to go into coaching. However, when I started out, I failed to appreciate the value of the relationships and connections that I would have with our players and that they would build with each other over the years. This has actually become the most rewarding aspect of my coaching career and I hope those relationships will continue for many years to come."
Anger will remain the coach of UW junior Clement Chidekh for the individual NCAA Championships at the end of the month, and then will become Chidekh’s personal coach as the French junior embarks to the pro tour after the season ends.
Earlier this year, Chidekh became the first player in program history to be ranked No. 1 in the ITA singles rankings. Chidekh was recruited to Washington from Lyon, France prior to the 2020-21 season and has posted a career record of 42-10 in two seasons.
UW Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen commented on Anger’s departure in the UW press release.
“Matt's teams have always placed great priority on being exceptional in the classroom, on the court and in the community,” Cohen said. “He is deeply respected because of his integrity and passion for the game, his drive for excellence in all he does and his humble spirit. We are so grateful for all he has given us on Montlake and wish him and his family all the best in this next chapter of life."
Prior to his coaching career, Anger found success early on in his personal play.
In 1979, Anger earned the 16-and-under singles title, and did not stop there. In 1981 he then went on to earn the junior Wimbelton boys’ singles title, landing himself the No. 1 ranking in the world for his age group by Tennis Magazine.
Anger went on to begin his career in what was at the time, the Pac-10 Conference. He played collegiate tennis at USC from 1982-1984.
His time at USC was spent as a three-time All American, where he led USC to a third place finish at NCAAs and a conference championship victory.
After his collegiate success, Anger went on tour.
In his professional playing career Anger earned one singles title in 1986 and two doubles titles in 1986 and 1987, earning his highest ranking in the world at No. 23 in 1986.
Anger put down his racket in 1991 and began his career as a coach, where he found arguably even more success in the sport.
Anger’s coaching career began as an assistant coach at UW for the 1992-93 season before he went back to where it all started, USC. Anger traveled south to take an assistant coaching position for the 1993-94 season, helping contribute to Southern California’s national championship that year.
After one year coaching at USC, Washington wanted Anger back, and offered him the position as head coach.
The Pleasanton, California native began his 28-year head coaching career at Washington in 1995 and has since left his marks on UW tennis, contributing to 42% of Washington men's tennis’ total wins.
Of these 428 wins, Anger led the team to 22 NCAA tournaments, only missing five tournaments over the course of his career. The Huskies advanced to the round of 16 under Anger five times, most recently coming in 2006.
Following four new coaching hires in 2021, this will be the first coaching search for Cohen in the calendar year.
