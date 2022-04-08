Men’s tennis shut down by Stanford

Hitting the road for the final time of the regular season, the Washington men’s tennis team kicked off its last weekend away with a loss to Stanford.
After a confidence booster midweek against Oregon, Washington sought to carry its momentum over the weekend against the highest ranked Pac-12 team.
But unable to pull off two consecutive wins, Washington was defeated by Stanford 4-1 Friday afternoon.
Beginning with the doubles point, UW struggled against its top conference opponent.
Court 2 with junior Clement Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko was the first to finish. The pair was defeated 6-3.
Court 1 with senior Jack Davis and sophomore Brandon Wong were the next to finish with a 6-4 win against their opponents.
With sets split between Washington and Stanford, the doubles point was then left up to Court 3 with freshman Cesar Bouchelaghem and sophomore Han-Chih Lin.
Lin and Bouchelaghem were defeated 6-4, putting Stanford up 1-0.
Unable to clinch the early lead, the Huskies (15-7, 2-3 Pac-12) looked to change the precedent against the Cardinals (14-4, 4-2 Pac-12) in the singles matches.
But it quickly went poorly for the Huskies, with Court 2 the first to finish with Davis losing 6-3, 6-2 in his sets against the No. 110 ranked player in the ITA national polls.
The top ten matchup was the next to finish at singles No. 1. Chidekh was paired up against the No. 8 player in the country and he won in 6-3, 7-5 sets, closing the gap in the score to make it 2-1.
It was Washington’s only win of the day as Lin was defeated 7-5, 6-4 on Court 4 and Stanford clinched the overall match on Court 5 where Bouchelaghem was defeated 6-4, 7-5.
To complete its visit to the Bay, Washington will take on Cal on Saturday, April 9 at noon.
Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.