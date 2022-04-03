No. 13 USC hands UW second Pac-12 loss of the season

Moving back indoors due to weather, the Washington men’s tennis team looked to extend its Pac-12 success against No. 13 USC on Sunday afternoon.
Unable to continue its winning ways from Friday, UW was defeated by USC 4-1.
The Huskies found success on all courts during their singles matches against UCLA but still struggled to nail down the doubles point.
Being unable to break the doubles point losing streak, Court 3 with senior Ewen Lumsden and freshman Cesar Bouchelaghem was defeated 6-2. Court 1 with senior Jack Davis and Sophomore Brandon Wong was also defeated 6-2 against the No. 17 pair in the country.
Unable to refine their first-point-play, the Huskies (14-6, 2-2 Pac-12) began the match down by one to the Trojans (15-5, 5-1 Pac-12).
Hoping to shake off the doubles point results like it did against UCLA, Washington moved into singles play.
Bouchelaghem’s match was the first to finish on Court 5 with 6-4, 6-2 sets in USC’s favor, making the score 2-0.
Court 3 with Lumsden was the next to finish. Lumsden was defeated 6-3, 6-4 by the 46th-ranked player in the nation, putting USC up by three.
Davis earned the Huskies’ first point at singles No. 2 with 7-6, 6-2 set wins, making the score 3-1.
Court 4 with sophomore Han-Chih Lin decided the overall match. Lin was defeated 7-6, 6-3.
The highly-anticipated top-10 matchup UW’s Clement Chidekh and USC’s Stefan Dostanic went unfinished on Court 1, with each player claiming a set.
Washington will take on rival Oregon for the second time this season, weather permitting, at the Bill Quillian Stadium on Wednesday, April 6 at 2 p.m.
Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
