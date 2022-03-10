No. 45 UW falls in San Diego to No. 47 Penn

The Washington men's tennis team continued its journey south this week to take on Pennsylvania in the first round of the San Diego Shakedown.
After a tough battle the Huskies lost their first match since the ITA Indoor Championships, being defeated by the Quakers 4-3.
Washington sought to pull ahead early on in the match, and it did just that.
Court 2 with the No. 34 ranked pair in the nation was the first to finish. Junior Clement Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko defeated their opponents from UPenn 6-2.
Senior Ewen Lumsden and freshman Cesar Bouchelaghem were reunited at doubles No. 3, after Bouchelaghem was paired with sophomore Han-Chih Lin last weekend. The two earned a 6-3 set win against their opponents.
Much like last weekend’s doubles point victory against Oregon, UW clinched the first point of the match.
Moving into the singles matches, the Huskies (10-4, 1-0 Pac-12) looked to stretch their lead against the Quakers (9-3).
Chidekh was the first to finish with 6-4 and 6-3 set wins at singles No. 1, putting UW up 2-0.
On Court 6, Bouchelaghem was the first UW player to lose, falling in straight sets and cutting the lead to 2-1.
Senior Jack Davis earned another point for the Huskies on Court No. 3 in hard-fought extended sets with 7-5 and 7-6 wins.
With just one more point needed to secure the match, things started the fall apart for the Huskies.
Senior Ewen Lumsden was defeated on Court 2, making the overall score 3-2 and the final points were left to be determined in the third set on Courts 4 and 5.
Suko was defeated 6-1 on Court No. 5 in his third set, leveling the score to 3-3 and leaving the overall match up to Lin on Court No. 4.
Lin’s match went to three sets, but he was defeated 7-5.
Thursday's loss marked UW’s first defeat of the season to a team ranked outside of the top-16.
Washington will play New Mexico in the final day of the San Diego Shakedown on Friday, March 11 at 2 p.m.
Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
