Pac-12 play begins for Huskies on the road against the Ducks

It’s rivalry week.
The Washington men’s tennis team is traveling south to take on Pac-12 rival Oregon this weekend in Eugene, kicking off conference play and its monthlong play on the road.
The Huskies have been paired against the Ducks in annual team matches 11 times in the past decade. Of these matchups, the Huskies (9-3) are currently 5-6 with the Ducks having the advantage in the series.
For the first time in UW history, the Huskies are traveling to Eugene with one of their most complete teams led by head coach Matt Anger.
The No. 1 singles player in the nation and the most recent Pac-12 Player of the Week, junior Clement Chidekh has been nearly flawless this season, not having dropped a single set since Nov. 6, 2021. Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko are also ranked No. 36 in the ITA doubles rankings.
In addition to Chidekh, UW has another singles player in the Feb. 24 ITA rankings — senior Ewen Lumsden at No. 66. Lumsden has only lost two matches this season, both against top-20 players in the nation.
Despite these rankings, Washington is going to need to find a way to consistently break through in matches during an extended stretch on road.
“Obviously, we work on all parts of our game,” Anger said. “But throughout that we want to make sure we are competing well throughout the entire lineup.”
Senior Jack Davis faced three consecutive singles losses during the ITA National Team Indoor Championship weekend. This past weekend, Davis was paired against his opponent from Wisconsin and was quickly defeated in his first set 6-1.
Davis, however, didn’t allow this deficit to set the precedent for the entire match. Finding his momentum, he earned a second set victory of 6-4 and defeated his opponent in a third set tiebreaker to earn the overall match win.
Davis is currently 1-2 against UO during his career at UW, with this year being his final chance to even the spread.
“What we are looking for more from Jack is just that veteran leadership,” Anger said. “And that was a good sign, even though things didn’t go his way in the first set he was able to hang tough, get things turned around in that match, and really had the momentum in that second set.”
The Huskies have had the luxury of a home court advantage and stands filled with fans in the Nordstrom Tennis Center in 11 of its 12 matches this season.
With the intent of maintaining these packed stands and support from the community when they return home, this next month on the road is crucial for the success of Washington’s season.
“The main thing for us I would say, last week before the Wisconsin match and this week before the Oregon match, is working on our own details,” Anger said. “Making sure we are executing as well as possible.”
UW’s match against UO will take place Saturday, March 5 at 2 p.m.
Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TKadian21
