Rahim Esmail named new head coach of Washington men’s tennis

For the first time in 28 years, the Washington men’s tennis team was in search of a new head coach.

Leaving as the winningest head coach in Washington history, former head coach Matt Anger announced his retirement at the end of his team’s 2021-22 season in early May. Anger left UW Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen with large shoes to fill as the search for a replacement began.

The search was not far nor wide. Washington named former associate head coach Rahim Esmail as the new head coach of the men’s tennis team Wednesday afternoon.

Esmail was brought onto the UW staff in 2022 after being named the 2021 Southern Conference Coach of the year for his achievements as head coach at Samford University.

Esmail led Samford to its highest program ranking of No. 57 in the ITA National polls in 2013 and helped earn the program’s first ever regular season title during his tenure.

Prior to Samford, Esmail’s coaching career began after he spent two years playing professional tennis before heading to at Eastern Kentucky as the men’s and the women’s teams’ assistant coach. He then served as an assistant coach for Alabama's women’s tennis team before taking his head coaching position at Samford.

The British Columbia native has found success as both a coach and a player.

Esmail played collegiate tennis at Kentucky where he at one point sat at No. 4 singles and No. 1 doubles for the No. 4 ranked Wildcats.

Esmail will now take over a Washington team that just finished No. 39 overall in the nation, had its longest run in program history at the Pac-12 tournament, and earned a spot in the NCAA tournament. The majority of the Huskies’ players will return for next year’s season.

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.