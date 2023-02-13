 Skip to main content
UW ends road trip with second straight loss

UW ends road trip with second straight loss

Sophomore Nedim Suko prepares to hit the ball during Washington’s match against Boise State on February 2, 2023 at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. The Huskies lost on the road Sunday. 

Looking to bounce back from its second loss of the season against Arkansas, the Washington men’s tennis team teed up against Oklahoma State on Sunday morning. 

The day in Stillwater, Oklahoma got off to a solid start. A win at doubles, which has been crucial for UW’s match wins throughout the season thus far, put it ahead early.

 

Sophomores Cesar Bouchelaghem and Dzianis Zharyn set the stage with a 6-2 set win on Court 1. But to follow, Court 2 with sophomore Nedim Suko and freshman Brett Pearson finished in Oklahoma State’s favor, with a 6-2 set loss.

 

Back in familiar territory, Washington faced a split doubles point with its third court left to determine the overall point.

Court 3 with juniors Han-Chih Lin and Jim Hendrikx were tied at four games apiece. Already having won their doubles match against Arkansas, the two sought an undefeated doubles weekend on their respective court.

 

Doing exactly that, Lin and Hendrikx earned their second 7-5 set victory at doubles for the weekend, and clinched the one point lead for the Huskies (4-3).

 

With a much needed early lead, UW entered its singles matches only needing three additional points to clinch the match over OSU. 

The  Cowboys (6-2) then flipped the script. Court 4 with Suko quickly went in OSU’s favor with 6-3, 6-1 set losses, making the overall score 1-1. Shortly after, Oklahoma State took the lead with a win at No. 6 singles. Pearson was defeated in 6-2, 6-3 sets.

 

Bouchelaghem brought the score back to 2-2 with 7-5, 6-4 set wins on Court 3.

 

Hendrikx’s match at No. 5 singles finished immediately after Bouchelaghem’s match. Hendrikx lost in 6-2, 6-3 sets, allowing OSU to take the lead again.

 

Lin and Zharyn on Court 1 and 2 were the remaining matches.

With the match resting on him, Lin played through a close third set. After splitting sets with a 6-1 and 6-2 loss, he ultimately fell 7-5 to the Cowboys.

 

The day ended 4-2 out of the Huskies’ favor. Zharyn’s third set wasn’t completed.

 

Washington will take a brief intermission in non-conference matches to play Oregon on Friday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.

 

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.

