UW falls in consolation bracket of ITA Indoors to No. 9 Georgia

After being handed its first loss of the 2022 season while hosting the ITA Team Indoor Championships on Friday, the Washington men’s tennis team sought redemption against No. 9 Georgia in the consolation draw.
Similar to the Huskies’ opponents in the opening round of ITAs, the Bulldogs entered Saturday’s match with five players being ranked in ITA’s singles top-125 as well as three doubles pairings being ranked in the ITA’s top-60.
The Huskies put up a strong fight, with the overall match coming down to the final singles match, but in the end, UW suffered its second loss of the season, 4-3 to UGA.
Freshman Cesar Bouchelaghem and senior Ewen Lumsden showed their dominance early on earning a 6-2 win at doubles No. 3
Court No. 2 was determined in UGA’s favor with a 6-4 match win over junior Clement Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko.
The doubles point was left up to pair No. 1 in senior Jack Davis and sophomore Brandon Wong, whose match went to a tiebreak. The Bulldogs (6-1) won the tiebreaker resulting in a 7-6 set win and a 1-0 lead.
“There were a couple little things that we did not quite execute well enough,” head coach Matt Anger said. “Here we are three hours later looking back at those little details.”
Refining its singles play was what Washington needed to do in order to complete itw hopeful upset-filled weekend.
Following suit with Friday night, UW struggled to find momentum while seeking the singles points. Court No. 3 was the first to finish, Davis was defeated 6-2 in each set against the No. 101 ranked player, putting the Bulldogs up 2-0.
Court 1 finished soon after with Chidekh earning a point for the Huskies (8-2) against UGA’s No. 19 player in 6-3, 6-1 matches, closing the gap to 2-1.
Following Court 1, Court 2 finished with Lumsden clinching another point for UW against the No. 25 ranked player with a 7-6 set and a 6-0 shutout to follow, making the score 2-2
“With the fans here tonight it makes it so much more enjoyable for us to play,” Lumsden said. “It makes you really want to win for the team.”
Court 4 finished seconds after with sophomore Han-Chih Lin being defeated by the No. 23 player in the country.
Shortly after, Bouchelaghem earned another point for UW with 7-6, 6-1 wins. Leveling the score again to 3-3.
With an even score, Court 5 with Suko was left to determine the overall match result. UGA’s No. 104 ranked player clinched the overall match with 7-5, 6-4 set wins.
Washington will pick back up in the consolation bracket against No. 4 Florida on Sunday, Feb. 20 at either 3:30 or 6:30 p.m.
