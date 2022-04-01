UW men’s tennis add to conference win column with victory over UCLA

After a long road trip, the Washington men’s tennis team returned home to a new setting Friday afternoon, its outdoor courts at Quillian Tennis Stadium.
“Everyone's a little chilly, there is a little breeze, you might have clouds or the sun,” head coach Matt Anger said. “There are just a few elements to adjust to, when we are inside in our place it really is just perfect.”
UW was able to move out of the loss column with a 5-1 win over UCLA.
After losing the doubles point last week, Washington had work to do early on in the match.
Court 3 with freshman Cesar Bouchelaghem and senior Ewen Lumsden were the first to finish with a 6-2 win over their opponents.
Doubles No. 1 and 2 finished shortly after. Both courts keeping it close in each set, UW was defeated 6-4 in its final two double sets.
Extending their doubles point losing streak from last weekend, the Huskies (14-5, 2-1 Pac-12) were unable to clinch the doubles point over the Bruins (6-9, 1-2 Pac-12).
By not earning the first point with close doubles matches across the board, UW needed to bridge the gap in its singles matches.
Doing just that, Court 1 was the first to finish with junior Clement Chidekh. The nation’s fourth-ranked player, Chidekh, earned 6-1 and 6-2 set wins to level the score to 1-1 over the No. 38-ranked player in the ITA polls, Alexander Hoogmartens.
“My main takeaway is this is really one of the first matches where we had all six courts playing well on the same day,” Anger said. “And I think we are very tough when we do that.”
Lumsden finished next on Court 3, putting the Huskies up 2-1 with 6-4, 6-0 set wins.
Freshman Nedim Suko earned 6-3 and 6-2 set wins at singles No. 6, adding to UW’s lead, 3-1.
Bouchelaghem clinched the overall match on Court 5 with 6-3 wins in each set.
Senior Jack Davis finished seconds later on Court 2. Davis earned 6-3, 6-4 set wins.
“I am very happy about today,” Anger said. “But at the same time, I do want to get ready for USC on Sunday.”
UW will continue its play outdoors at the Bill Quillian Stadium and take on No. 13 USC on Sunday, April 3 at noon. Sunday’s match will feature a marquee matchup between Chidekh and the nation’s sixth-ranked player Stefan Dostanic.
