UW men’s tennis returns with new faces leading the way

Over 250 days since its last team match, the Washington men’s tennis team is back, but much has changed.

Following one of its best seasons yet, UW will kick off its spring season next week when it plays host to its crosstown rival, Seattle U.

The Huskies began the 2021-22 season unranked, and managed to work their way up in the polls, earning the No. 39 national ranking by April — just three months after the start of the season. Soon after, the Huskies would find themselves in what can only be described as a Cinderella story run to the final round of the Pac-12 Championship Tournament.

Following its conference crusade, Washington ultimately earned a spot in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament, capping a successful year under head coach Matt Anger.

UW will seek similar success in 2023, but it will do so without Anger.

Former assistant coach Rahim Esmail took over the head coaching position last June, concluding Anger’s 28-year coaching career at Washington.

“We haven’t talked about last season that much, because it is such a new team,” Esmail said. “We graduated half of our starting lineup, our one, two, and three players.”

Without some of last year’s centerpieces, the Huskies will have to reprioritize their goals for 2023.

“Our focus has been now on growing this new group of guys,” Esmail said. “We are trying to create our own product and looking to build our own identity with who these new guys are. We lost not only our top players, but our leaders.”

Heads naturally are now going to turn to those in succession of leading the young Huskies. Despite their age, sophomores Cesar Bouchelaghem and Nedim Suko sat at singles No. 5 and No. 6 for the majority of last season’s play. In comparison, junior Han-Chih Lin, tied for oldest on the team, sat at singles No. 4. As returning starters, the spotlight is now on them.

“We have talked about leadership quite a bit with each of them,” Esmail said. “It is different, all of them have different leadership skills, not to mention two of them being freshmen and one a sophomore just last year.”

Suko is heading into this season with an overall singles record from his freshman year of 20-15 and Lin is entering his junior year with a 27-24 record compiled over the past two years.

Frenchman Bouchelaghem began his career at Washington at just 17 years old. After earning his first start just five matches into the spring season, he went 11-8 in all of his singles matches to follow.

“Nedim is more of a vocal leader, he is a little more comfortable getting the guys going," Esmail said. “Cesar is that quiet leader by example. He is not as vocal, but comes out and takes care of business.”

With four of the nine athletes on the UW roster seeking their first career start, all three of these returning players need to do more than just stay in the win column of their overall records — they need to channel their best leadership skills.

In the past decade, Washington has faced Seattle U 14 times. In those 14 meetings, the Huskies have not allowed a single point to be scored by the Redhawks.

In order to maintain this dominant control of the series against Seattle U, Bouchelaghem, Suko, and Lin’s leadership skills will be put to the test beginning with the first serve of the season.

“Now they’re being challenged to grow in different areas,” Esmail said. “Some of it might be uncomfortable, and they have to get out of their comfort zone a bit to grow to help themselves and help the team.”

Washington’s match against Seattle U will take place Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 3 p.m.

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.