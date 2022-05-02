UW men’s tennis selected to first NCAA tournament since 2017

For the first time since 2017, the No. 39-ranked Washington men’s tennis team has landed a spot in the NCAA Championships.
Washington will travel to Columbia, South Carolina to take on Pepperdine in the opening round of the NCAA Championships on Friday, May 6.
Should UW win its opening round match, it will play either No. 10 South Carolina or South Carolina State in the second round.
The Huskies (18-11, 2-6 Pac-12) began the season with an 8-0 start, their best since 2003.
Despite this strong start, UW lost three straight matches after hosting the top-15 teams in the nation for the ITA National Indoor Championships in February
Conference play is where Washington struggled most, losing close matches against ranked opponents while seeking a breakthrough.
UW lost two of its eight conference matches by just one point, while also finishing off the regular season with four straight conference losses.
Looking to change the narrative, UW won three straight in the Pac-12 Championships, one of which knocked off the No. 1-seed Arizona, and found itself in the finals of the championships.
The Huskies’ performance in the Pac-12 Championships pushed them into the NCAA tournament.
UW has not advanced past the first round of the NCAA Championships since 2013. Nearly a decade later, Washington has the chance to make a NCAA tournament run just weeks after its best Pac-12 tournament performance yet.
