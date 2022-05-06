UW men’s tennis swept in opening round of NCAA Championships

Searching for another tournament run after its performance in the Pac-12 Championships, the No. 40 Washington men’s tennis team took on No. 29 Pepperdine on Friday morning in the opening round of the NCAA Championships.
The Huskies were unable to extend their form after two weeks off and quickly fell to the Waves 4-0, ending their season.
The doubles point set a tone for the entirety of the match. Pepperdine found breaks early on in its sets at doubles No. 1 and No. 2.
Court 2 with junior Clement Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko finished first. The two had not been defeated in postseason play until being paired up against USC. Unable to find their way back into their winning play, the pair was defeated 6-2.
Following Court 2 was No. 23 ranked pair with senior Jack Davis and senior Ewen Lumsden on Court 1. Managing to only allow their opponents, who are ranked No. 72 in the nation, to hold a one game lead for the majority of their set, Davis and Lumsden could not close the gap, losing 6-4.
The Huskies’ (18-12, 2-6 Pac-12) singles matches did not look much different than their play from the start of the match.
Sophomore Han-Chih Lin’s match was dominated by his opponent on Court 4. Lin was faced with two 6-1 set losses, putting Pepperdine up 2-0.
Davis’ match finished similarly to Lin’s in two 6-2 set losses against the No. 67 ranked player for the senior’s final collegiate match. Pepperdine’s lead extended to three.
Freshman Cesar Bouchelghem’s court decided the overall match. With a 6-4 loss in his first set and a 6-2 loss in the second, Pepperdine was able to clinch the overall match in straight sets on all courts.
Team play is now completed for UW, but Chidekh was named as a 9-16 seed for his singles play, earning him a spot in the singles competition. The first round will take place on Monday, May 23 in Champaign, Illinois at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
