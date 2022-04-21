UW men’s tennis upsets top-seeded Arizona to advance to Pac-12 semifinals

Just four days after the first meeting of the season between the sides, the Washington men’s tennis team took on No. 1-seeded Arizona again in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Championships on Thursday afternoon.
Last weekend, the Huskies’ losing streak against the Wildcats continued with a 4-1 defeat.
But less than a week later, Washington flipped roles, earning a 4-2 victory over Arizona to move onto the semifinals of the Pac-12 Championships.
In its match against UA last week, UW was unable to clinch the doubles point after the point was left up to junior Clement Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko, who lost on Court 2.
Unlike its first meeting, Washington changed the narrative in the doubles point Thursday in Ojai, California winning on Courts 1 and 2.
Seniors Jack Davis and Ewen Lumsden completed the first match of in doubles play on Court 1 with a 6-2 win over their opponents. With a different tone compared to their last doubles set against Arizona, Chidekh and Suko earned a 6-2 win at doubles No. 2.
With the early lead 1-0 against the Wildcats (20-6, 7-0 Pac-12), the Huskies (17-10, 2-6 Pac-12) were looking to ride the wave of momentum into singles play.
Arizona quickly leveled the score at 1-1, when Lumsden was defeated by UA’s Colton Smith in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.
Chidekh finished next on Court 1 with nearly identical sets to his match against Arizona last week, despite the Wildcats’ attempt to change their lineup. He won in 6-1, 6-3 sets over the No. 51-ranked player in the country, Gustaf Storm, and the Huskies took the lead 2-1.
Sophomore Han-Chih Lin lost his first set 6-2, and in attempts to force a third he tied it 6-6 in his second set, but lost the tiebreak, allowing Arizona to level the score again.
Unlike Wednesday against UO, Davis won in straight 7-6, 6-4 sets, earning his second win over Arizona in his career at Washington.
The two freshmen were left to determine the overall match with UW up 3-2. Suko was entering his third set at the time while Cesar Bouchelghem was in a second set tiebreaker after winning his first set 6-3. Bouchelaghem won the tiebreaker, and completed the upset.
Washington will take on UCLA on Friday, April 22 at 1 p.m. in the semifinals after having beaten the Bruins previously this season, 5-1.
Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.