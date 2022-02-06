UW’s undefeated season continues with sweep of SDSU

After two nonconference wins last weekend, the Washington men’s tennis team took on San Diego State on Sunday morning looking to refine its play as the ITA Indoor Championships approach.
The Huskies managed to progress past a challenging doubles point in a 4-0 sweep against the Aztecs at Nordstrom Tennis Center.
Following the match, head coach Matt Anger was quick to point out the Huskies’ 7-0 record, their best start to a season since 2006.
The Aztecs (2-1) challenged the Huskies (7-0), exemplifying their confidence through their celebrations and their play on the court, taking an early lead over UW in the doubles matches.
UW’s top pair of senior Jack Davis and sophomore Brandon Wong fell, 6-3, putting the pressure on the remainder of the Huskies’ pairs.
The evenly-matched doubles point required comebacks from Washington on Courts 2 and 3, and it was left up to UW’s No. 3 pair of freshman Cesar Bouchelaghem and senior Ewen Lumsden to determine if the doubles point would be awarded to the Aztecs or the Huskies.
Bouchelaghem and Lumsden overcame a multi-game deficit to clinch the point for UW, 7-5.
“If I had an area that I wasn’t as pleased with coming away from the match, my focus goes back to the doubles,” Anger said. “I think we did not start nearly as well as we can.”
Moving to singles, freshman Nedim Suko found a way to change the precedent set in the doubles with a nearly flawless first set on Court 5 completing a 6-0 shutout and a 6-2 set to follow, earning UW a 2-0 lead.
The rest of the Huskies followed Suko, all winning their first singles set and beginning to fall into a groove against the Aztecs.
“[Suko] was able to come back in the doubles,” Anger said. “He was able to take that and know how important it is to start, and got a great start and then stayed focused the whole time.”
No. 4 finished soon after with sophomore Han-Chih Lin defeating his opponent 6-2, 6-1, adding another point to the Huskies’ lead, putting them up 3-0.
On Court 3, Lumsden clinched the final point needed for UW to win the overall match with 6-4, 6-0 matches, resulting in junior Clement Chidekh, Davis, and Bouchelaghem not needing to play out their remaining sets.
Washington remains at home and plays host to Portland State on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. before hosting the ITA National Team Indoor Championships the following weekend.
Reach contributing writer Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(1) comment
Refreshing article!! This was a great read. Go Dawgs!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.