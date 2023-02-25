UW stays in the win column for third straight match

Looking to clinch its longest win streak of the season, the Washington men’s tennis team played host to Santa Clara on Friday afternoon.

Ending the day with a 6-1 win over the Broncos, the Huskies remained in the win column for their third straight match.

UW got off to a fast start on its doubles courts.

Court 2 with sophomore Nedim Suko and freshman Brett Pearson quickly secured a 6-1 set win over their opponents, and with a similar 6-1 win, No. 3 doubles with juniors Han-Chih Lin and Jim Hendrikx helped clinch the overall doubles point.

Washington began its singles matches with a 1-0 lead over Santa Clara.

Suko was able to keep the ball rolling from his doubles success to clinch the second point of the match. He earned straight 6-2 set wins on Court 4.

Suko’s doubles partner, Pearson, was soon to follow at No. 6 singles. Pearson earned 6-0, 6-4 set wins. The Huskies (6-3, 1-0 Pac-12) went up by three points over the Broncos (6-4).

Court 5 with Hendrikx then secured the overall match win for Washington. Hendrikx earned 6-3, 6-4 set wins, making the overall score 4-0.

The remaining matches were played to completion.

No. 2 singles with sophomore Dzianis Zharyn was the only court to go in favor of Santa Clara. Zharyn won the first set 6-2, but lost the second and third set 6-2, 6-3.

Court 1 with Lin finished next. Lin won the first set 6-3, but was forced to play a tie-breaking set in the second after his opponent leveled the set score to 6-6. Lin clinched the tie-breaking set and put the Huskies up 5-1.

No. 3 singles with sophomore Cesar Bouchelaghem was the last to finish. Bouchelaghem’s match was split between the first two sets to force a third.

Bouchelaghem clinched a 6-3 win in the third set, and extended his singles match record to 10-0 this season.

Looking to keep the hot streak going, Washington will host No. 3 Michigan at the Nordstrom Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m.

