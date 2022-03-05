Washington defeats Pac-12 rival in first conference match of the season

The Washington men’s tennis team traveled to enemy territory with the intent of opening conference play with a victory against its cross-state rival.
The Huskies did just that, defeating the Ducks 4-2 Saturday.
Starting early with the doubles point, UW was able to assert its dominance.
Court 3 finished first with a slightly different pairing than usual. Freshman Cesar Bouchelaghem and Sophomore Han-Chih Lin defeated their opponents 6-1.
To follow, Court 1 with senior Jack Davis and sophomore Brandon Wong lost their set 6-3.
Court 2 with junior Clement Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko was the determining court for the doubles point. And after breng down by three games, Chidekh and Suko pulled off a comeback with a 7-5 set win.
After not clinching a doubles point since Feb. 18, UW earned its first 1-0 lead in three weeks.
Moving into singles, the Huskies (10-3, 1-0 Pac-12) had no problem displaying their singles strength to the Ducks (6-5, 0-1 Pac-12).
Showing his veteran leadership, Davis completed his match quickly with 6-0 and 6-4 set wins on Court 2, putting Washington up 2-0 against Oregon.
Court 5 with Bouchelaghem was determined in UO’s favor after 6-1 and 7-5 losses, making the score 2-1.
Lin settled in comfortably on Court 3 after playing at singles No. 4 for the majority of the season, defeating his opponent 7-5 and 6-1 to put UW up 3-1 overall.
The remaining single matches were forced into third sets.
Suko was defeated on Court No. 6, making the score 3-2.
Individually ranked No. 1 Chidekh clinched the overall match after losing his first set 6-4.
Washington will continue its journey south this week, competing at the USD Invitational on Thursday, March 10.
Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
