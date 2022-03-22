Washington earns win after week away

After a week off, the Washington men’s tennis team picked back up in Nevada hoping to continue to build its road résumé for a spring break match against UNLV.
With that in mind, the Huskies defeated the Rebels 4-1.
UW continued its recent success in the doubles matches with a strong performance.
Sophomore Brandon Wong and senior Jack Davis were the first to finish defeating their opponents 6-1 on Court 1.
Following Court 1, junior Clement Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko clinched the doubles point on Court 2 with a 6-1 win, putting Washington up 1-0.
By chinching the doubles point the Huskies (12-4) were able to enter their singles matches with an early lead against the Rebels (8-7).
Having a slightly different singles lineup, freshman Cesar Bouchelaghem earned UW its first singles point of the match with a 7-5, 6-0 win on Court 4. It was Bouchelaghem’s first career win at No. 4 singles. He was previously 0-1, with all his dual wins coming on at No. 5 and No. 6 singles.
Sophomore Han Chih-Lin extended the Huskies’ lead to 3-0 with a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 3 singles.
The Rebels got a point back at No. 1 singles, where 76th-ranked Christopher Bulus defeated the Huskies’ 87th-tanked Ewen Lumsden, 6-2, 6-4. It was Lumsden’s first loss at No. 1 singles this season. He was previously 3-0.
Clinching the overall match, freshman Rikuto Yamaguchi finished his match on Court 66 with a 6-2, 6-4 win. Yamaguchi is now 5-0 this season in dual play.
Washington will continue its play in Las Vegas for an additional match on Thursday, March 24 at 9 a.m. against Northern Arizona.
Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
