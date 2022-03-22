 Skip to main content
Washington earns win after week away

Cesar Bouchelaghem celebrates during Washington's match versus Wisconsin at Nordstrom Tennis Center on Feb. 27. Bouchelaghem won his singles match versus UNLV on Mar. 22.

After a week off, the Washington men’s tennis team picked back up in Nevada hoping to continue to build its road résumé for a spring break match against UNLV.

With that in mind, the Huskies defeated the Rebels 4-1.

UW continued its recent success in the doubles matches with a strong performance. 

Sophomore Brandon Wong and senior Jack Davis were the first to finish defeating their opponents 6-1 on Court 1.

Following Court 1, junior Clement Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko clinched the doubles point on Court 2 with a 6-1 win, putting Washington up 1-0. 

By chinching the doubles point the Huskies (12-4) were able to enter their singles matches with an early lead against the Rebels (8-7).

Having a slightly different singles lineup, freshman Cesar Bouchelaghem earned UW its first singles point of the match with a 7-5, 6-0 win on Court 4. It was Bouchelaghem’s first career win at No. 4 singles. He was previously 0-1, with all his dual wins coming on at No. 5 and No. 6 singles.

Sophomore Han Chih-Lin extended the Huskies’ lead to 3-0 with a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 3 singles.

The Rebels got a point back at No. 1 singles, where 76th-ranked Christopher Bulus defeated the Huskies’ 87th-tanked Ewen Lumsden, 6-2, 6-4. It was Lumsden’s first loss at No. 1 singles this season. He was previously 3-0.

Clinching the overall match, freshman Rikuto Yamaguchi finished his match on Court 66 with a 6-2, 6-4 win. Yamaguchi is now 5-0 this season in dual play.

Washington will continue its play in Las Vegas for an additional match on Thursday, March 24 at 9 a.m. against Northern Arizona. 

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21

