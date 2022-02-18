Washington falls to No. 1 Ohio State in first round of ITA Indoor Championships

With the top 15 teams in the country traveling to compete in the Huskies’ territory, the Washington men’s tennis team was faced with hosting its most competitive opposition yet in the opening round of the ITA Team Indoor Championships.
An undefeated record, made up of multiple sweeps, to supplement UW’s strongest season start since 2003 was not enough while competing against No. 1 OSU, as the Huskies lost 4-1.
Coming into Friday’s match, the Buckeyes had the edge in seeding and in the polls. OSU is composed of four nationally-ranked single players in the top-40 of the ITA polls, and two of the Buckeyes’ three competing doubles pairs are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the country.
Despite being outmatched on paper, the Huskies (8-1) made their mark in the doubles matches.
Court No. 3 was decided in OSU’s favor quickly as UW freshman Cesar Bouchelaghem and senior Ewen Lumsden were defeated 6-1.
The point was left up to UW’s doubles pair No. 1 consisting of senior Jack Davis and sophomore Brandon Wong, as well as its No. 2 pair junior Clement Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko, to take on the nation’s best two pairs.
Davis and Wong took down the No. 1 pair in the country 6-3, resulting in both UW and OSU having one match a piece and for Court No. 2 to break the tie and determine the point.
Evenly matched at 6-6, Chidekh and Suko faced the No. 2 pair in the country in a tiebreaker match. Having a similar idea in mind as their teammates, the Huskies defeated this ranked pair 7-6, clinching the doubles point for Washington, and earning a 1-0 lead early on.
“Their team did not miss a lot of balls, they were tough,” head coach Matt Anger said. “But I was very happy with how we started well and hung tough there at first and second doubles.”
With momentum to build off from the doubles point, the Huskies still struggled in the singles matches while trying to execute their upset.
Suko’s match on Court 5 finished first in favor of OSU, leveling the overall score to 1-1.
Court No. 4 was soon to follow. Sophomore Han-Chih Lin was outscored 6-1, 6-2, putting the Buckeyes (10-0) up 2-1.
Just over 10 minutes later, on Court No. 2, Lumsden was defeated, and another point was added to OSU’s lead.
Davis’ match was the final match to be played out where he lost to his opponent in the third set of his match and OSU clinched the overall 4-1 win.
Washington will be paired up in the consolation bracket against No. 9 Georgia on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Reach Sports writer Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
