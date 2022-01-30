Washington men’s tennis defeats Idaho to remain undefeated

In a dominating effort from the opening serve, the Washington men’s tennis team continued its crusade through non-conference play, defeating Idaho, 6-1, Sunday afternoon at Nordstrom Tennis Center.
The only loss for the Huskies on the day came in the final singles match, the first match Washington has dropped since its inaugural game of the season against Boise State. Following Sunday’s victory, head coach Matt Anger basked in the most dominant start for the Huskies in more than a decade.
“We’re happy to be 6-0, we haven’t been 6-0 since 2011,” Anger said. “We’ve been fairly consistent. Our doubles play has definitely gotten sharper.”
The Huskies (6-0) started off strong in doubles play, building commanding leads on all three courts.
A relentless showing by senior Jack Pulliam and sophomore Han-Chih Lin blanked the Vandals 6-0, while the tandem of freshman Cesar Bouchelaghem and junior Ewen Lumsden came away with a 6-1 victory.
With two of the three matches having been decided in Washington’s favor, the remaining contest on Court 1 served as a mere punctuation, with senior Jack Davis and sophomore Brandon Wong capturing a 6-2 set win.
The Huskies did not let up in singles play, gaining the victory in the first set on all six courts.
All eyes turned to Court 1, where French phenom Clement Chidekh proved yet again why he is one of the top players in the Country. After a contested first set with Idaho’s Bruno Casino, resulting in a 6-3 victory, Chidekh dominated the second set, with the junior overpowering his way to a 6-0 shutout.
On Court 5, Bouchelaghem pulled away early in his second match of the season, winning the first five games en route to a 6-1 victory in the first set before dominating the second half with a 6-0 win.
“I tried to improve my forehand,” Bouchelaghem said. “Overall my game was good today so I am happy.”
It was the second match of the season for Bouchelaghem, who became eligible to help propel Washington to doubles and singles victories over Utah State on Friday.
“[Bouchelaghem], very solid, very receptive on the court”, Anger said. “I’m excited about the year for him, but honestly I’m more excited about his career here at Washington.”
Davis took care of business, winning both sets 6-1, 6-3, and Lumsden commanded both sets, 6-3, 6-0. Pulliam cruised to a straight-set win, 6-3, 6-3.
With a 6-0 lead mounted and Washington already chalking up another tally in the win column, a tightly contested match on Court 4 involving Lin was all that remained. Lin ultimately dropped the match in a super tiebreaker, 10-7, to preserve a point for the Vandals.
Sunday’s 6-1 victory was emblematic of a season which has seen very few blemishes for the Huskies. Washington has defeated its six opponents by a combined score of 39-3. The non-conference slate has served as an opportunity for growth, with Anger mixing up the doubles lineups and getting an array of players involved.
“You need more than six guys. We want eight to nine guys to be ready to play at any moment.” Anger said.
The undefeated Huskies will look to continue their hot start to the season when they host San Diego State on Friday, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m..
Reach contributing writer Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ethanarles
