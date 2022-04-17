Washington stays in loss column in regular season finale

The Washington men’s tennis team had one final chance against No. 14 Arizona on Sunday afternoon to break its losing streak.
Remaining in the loss column on senior day, the Huskies closed out the regular season with a 4-1 defeat to the Wildcats.
“I feel like we didn’t quite break through in a couple of those matches,” head coach Matt Anger said. “Talking about these past couple of weeks, I feel tough about some of those past matches too, we just needed to have broken through a bit more.”
In its last match, UW lost three separate tiebreaker sets, resulting in another overall loss.
Washington moved into its final double point of the regular season seeking an early lead.
Court 1 with Washington’s No. 47-ranked senior duo finished first. Jack Davis and Ewen Lumsden defeated the No. 51 ranked pair in the country 6-2.
“They [Davis/Lumsden] played solid doubles today,” Anger said. “They’ve done well for us as we have put them together late in the season.”
Doubles No. 3 with freshman Cesar Bouchelgham and sophomore Han-Chih Lin finished next. The two were defeated 6-1.
Court 2 with junior Clement Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko found themselves in the same position as their match on Friday, being left to determine the overall doubles point. The two were defeated 6-3.
Unable to clinch the first point, the Huskies (15-10, 2-6 Pac-12) once again, had more work to do against the Wildcats (20-5, 70 Pac-12) in their singles matches.
Court 1 with Chidekh was the first to finish. After facing his first loss of the season on Friday, Chidekh bounced back with 6-2, 6-1 set wins over the No. 48 player in the nation, leveling the score to 1-1.
Lumsden’s match was determined in UA’s favor next in 6-3, 6-2 sets. Arizona regained the lead, 2-1.
Court 4 with Lin was to follow. Lin took on the No. 81 ranked player and faced 6-2, 6-4 set losses, extending Arizona’s lead to two.
Senior Jack Pulliam was on Court 6 today for his final collegiate match. Pulliam was defeated 6-3, 6-2.
“Really happy to put Jack Pulliam in,” Anger said. “It’s tough for him, losing the deciding match, but he’s a team guy, it was good to put him out there on the court as a senior, I always feel good when he’s on the court.”
Washington will travel to Ojai, California for the Pac-12 Championships beginning on Wednesday, April 20.
Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.