Meylan and Allchin carry Washington to second round of Pac-12 tournament

The pitching and the defense alike continued their dominance for the No. 5 Washington softball team, as it defeated Oregon State 1-0 Thursday afternoon to advance to the tournament's second round.

Despite the Huskies (38-11, 17-8 Pac-12) scoring only one run, a dominant pitching performance helped carry them past the Beavers (15-29-1, 6-18-1 Pac-12).

Freshman sensation Ruby Meylan proved why she was selected first-team all-Pac-12, shutting down OSU with a complete-game shutout. In seven innings pitched, Meylan (16-5) only gave up three hits and a walk while earning a strikeout.

Senior Jadelyn Allchin was the difference maker against Oregon State for the second time this season, hitting a solo home run for the game's only score. Fifth-year Madison Huskey was the only other player to deliver a hit for Washington, finishing 2 for 3.

The first inning went by quickly for both teams, with the Huskies getting a two-out single from Huskey before a foul out led to the end of the inning. Meylan came out firing with a strikeout, forcing a groundout and a flyout to force the 1-2-3 inning.

The Huskies struck first in the second inning.

After Meylan left a runner stranded on third, Allchin continued to put her clutch power on display, hitting a leadoff solo bomb to left field to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead.

That hit was all UW needed.

The Beavers managed a one-out single in the third, but Meylan continued her sharp start to escape the inning without any damage. After a leadoff single in the fourth, Meylan forced a double play and a groundout to second to bring the Huskies back to the plate.

Washington had ample opportunity to increase its lead, but to no avail..

A leadoff single from Huskey was immediately followed by a failed pickoff attempt, which allowed her to advance to second with no outs. A popout and groundout advanced Huskey to third, but the inning ended with a strikeout.

The Huskies gave themselves another opportunity in the sixth inning after a one-out walk from fifth-year Sami Reynolds. The offense produced a pair of groundouts that sent the game into the seventh inning, with Meylan needing three outs to secure the win for the Huskies.

As she has done all season, Meylan delivered.

With two outs in the seventh inning, Meylan gave up her first walk of the game to give the Beavers life. Meylan shut them down immediately after, forcing a groundout to send the Huskies to the second round with a 1-0 victory.

Washington will face the winner of Utah versus California in the second round on Friday at 4:30 p.m with a trip to the conference finals on the line.

