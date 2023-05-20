Meylan and Allchin propel Washington to Seattle Regional final

On a sunny Saturday afternoon at Husky Softball Stadium, the No. 7 Washington softball team got its revenge for a February loss to McNeese State — winning 3-1 to advance to the Seattle Regional final.

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan got the start for the Huskies (40-12, 16-8 Pac-12) in the circle, where she continued her excellent regular season form against the Cowgirls (45-15, 21-3 Southland). Meylan (17-5) finished with seven innings pitched, delivering nine strikeouts while only allowing three hits, a walk, and an earned run.

Senior Jadelyn Allchin went deep early to break the tie for the Huskies with a solo home run over the center field wall. Allchin was one of two Huskies to deliver a hit, finishing 3 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs. Fifth-year Madison Huskey nabbed the only other hit for the Huskies, finishing 1 for 3 with a run.

“Getting baserunners is huge,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “Getting Madi Huskey at leadoff on, then getting to move her over, and Jadelyn getting to hit her in. Then obviously Jadelyn’s home run with one out, it’s just important to get leadoff runners on and getting them in.”

The Huskies were designated as the visiting team in game two, bringing them up to the plate first against McNeese State. The top of the order was quickly retired without any batters reaching base.

The Cowgirls had an opportunity to get a runner in after advancing to third on a passed ball. But, Meylan took care of business to avoid any further damage by securing a strikeout to end the inning.

The Huskies struck first in the second inning, with Allchin ripping the first pitch she saw over the center field wall to give the Huskies an early 1-0 lead. However, the offense was unable to get anything going from there as the inning came to an end.

The Cowgirls failed to capitalize on a single in a quiet third inning to extend the 1-0 affair into the fourth inning.

Allchin struck again in the fourth.

After Huskey hit a single to center field and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, Allchin delivered an RBI single to right field and advanced to third by error. Fifth-year SilentRain Espinoza grounded out to score Allchin and extend the lead to 3-0.

Meylan continued taking care of business in the fourth, earning a 1-2-3 inning with a groundout, popout, and her sixth strikeout of the day.

It was lackluster offensively for both teams in the fifth, with each side failing to produce a baserunner. The Huskies were shut down again in the sixth, but the Cowgirls began to find some momentum in the bottom frame.

McNeese State started the inning with a leadoff double before a groundout advanced the runner to third. With one out, Meylan delivered a clutch strikeout and a slow grounder to second base to end the inning.

Looking to add a few insurance runs, Washington gave itself an opportunity in the seventh.

Allchin continued to deliver for the Huskies, finding her third hit of the game with a leadoff single before advancing to third on a pair of groundouts. Freshman Sydney Stewart reached first after drawing a walk, but sophomore Olivia Johnson was unable to capitalize as the pinch hitter after grounding out to third.

Entering the bottom of the seventh, Meylan was three outs away from sending Washington into the Seattle Regional final.

After giving up a leadoff walk, Meylan forced a pair of groundouts. A passed ball gave McNeese State its first score, but Meylan closed things out with her ninth strikeout of the game to send Washington to the Seattle Regional final behind a 3-1 victory.

“I’m not sure how many pitches she threw, and we will evaluate that,” Tarr said. “We have a whole [pitching] staff that is ready to go tomorrow, and we will make that decision as we look at who we play and what we will need to do to get the win.”

Washington will face the winner of the losers bracket on Sunday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Husky Softball Stadium.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

