Michael Penix Jr. Heisman Tracker: Week 2

In case you haven’t heard, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is on a quest to become the first Husky to ever win college football’s top individual prize, the Heisman trophy. To track this journey, The Daily is providing weekly updates on Penix’s status in the race.

Current race standing: 2nd

Heisman hype meter: 9/10

To United States Presidential candidates, Iowa becomes the most important state. Not for its six electoral votes, but because, as the first state to hold a caucus, it’s an opportunity to take an early “lead” in the polls and generate a snowball of media coverage as the early frontrunner.

In the politics of college football, the first couple weeks of the season is a lot like Iowa to Heisman trophy hopefuls. An impressive outing or two to start the season can thrust a player into the spotlight as a frontrunner for the award, allowing them to build up more hype and momentum as the season continues.

Luckily for UW senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the momentum train is moving full steam ahead after a Heisman-caliber week one performance. Against Boise State, Penix completed 29 of 40 passes for 450 yards, five touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. Among NCAA quarterbacks who have played just one game so far, Penix is tied for first in passing touchdowns, and ranks third in passing yards (trailing only Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Washington State’s Cameron Ward).

Currently, Penix is listed with the second-highest Heisman odds on most major sportsbooks, indicating that his week one performance dramatically boosted his odds. While other Heisman hopefuls such as Michigan’s JJ McCarthy, Oregon’s Bo Nix, and Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman also lit up the scoreboard in week one, they did so against lower-caliber opponents in comparison to Boise State.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis climbed the rankings with the Seminoles’ marquee win over No. 5 LSU, and Alabama dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe threw his hat into the ring with a five-touchdown performance against Middle Tennessee State.

Of course, there’s also the reigning Heisman winner, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who has led virtually every Heisman odds list since the preseason and currently stands as the biggest rival to Penix’s hopes. The Trojans have already played two games this season, against San Jose State and Nevada, in which Williams totaled nine touchdowns and 597 yards passing on a 73.5% completion rate.

Williams is the favorite until he isn’t, but with an upcoming matchup against Tulsa for UW, Penix has an opportunity to stockpile his statistics. Of course, if the Huskies are up big, Penix may be rested for a significant portion of the game.

It appears Penix will face stiff competition from within his own conference — with Williams, Nix, Sanders, Ward, Oregon State’s DJ Uiagalelei and Colorado’s Travis Hunter all laying the early foundation for their own Heisman campaigns.

With such a crowded field after one week, no one can quite yet lay claim to an ‘Iowa caucus’ victory. But Penix is situated just as well as anybody to pull into an early lead in the Heisman race, and he currently sits at number two by our estimation.

