Michael Penix Jr. Heisman Tracker: Week 3

In case you haven’t heard, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is on a quest to become the first Husky to ever win college football’s top individual prize, the Heisman trophy. To track this journey, The Daily is providing weekly updates on Penix’s status in the race.

Current race standing: 2nd

Heisman hype meter: 9/10

Michael Penix Jr. didn’t lose any ground in the Heisman race last weekend.

It’s just hard to gain any ground when the other guy goes 19 of 21 with 302 total yards, 4 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions in just one half of play, which is exactly what USC quarterback and Heisman favorite Caleb Williams did against Stanford.

Williams’ season stats through three games have improved to 13 total touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and 900 total yards while completing 78.6% of his passes for the undefeated Trojans.

While the defending winner extended his lead last Saturday, he wasn’t the only quarterback who proved capable of standing in Penix’s way. No quarterback had as big of a win as Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, who went 24 of 38 for 349 yards and 3 touchdowns en route to toppling mighty Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

For his efforts, the sophomore quarterback shot up the Heisman odds, landing at No. 2 or No. 3 alongside Florida State’s Jordan Travis, depending on the sportsbook.

So despite another performance by Penix that could only be described as phenomenal, it’s hard to claim that he’s any closer to the hardware than he was a week ago. Penix completed 28 of 38 passes for 409 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception as UW cruised to a 43-10 win over Tulsa, but the lower-caliber opponent, paired with a couple of missed opportunities, did few favors for Penix in comparison to Williams and Ewers.

Still, Penix certainly kept himself in Heisman contention last weekend, and he’ll have a chance to skyrocket his stock in Washington’s upcoming away matchup at Michigan State in East Lansing.

Last year, Penix put the Huskies back in the national spotlight with a 4 touchdown performance against the Spartans in a 39-28 win at Husky Stadium. If he can replicate that showing on his opponent’s home field, it’ll have ample effect on bringing him to New York City.

Across the Pac-12, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders boosted his case last weekend by completing 31 of 42 passes for 293 yards and 2 touchdowns in a win over Nebraska, and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix completed 32 of 44 passes for 359 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Ducks’ narrow win over Texas Tech.

Superman himself probably couldn’t have taken over the No. 1 spot given Caleb Williams’ effortless display against Stanford, so the Huskies’ superman remains No. 2 in the Heisman race, for now.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.