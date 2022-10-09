Miglietti carries No. 1 Washington to victory

In a siege of relentless pressure, the No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team fought its way to a 1-0 victory over a dug-in California side dead set on scraping out a result in Seattle.

“Every game provides different challenges,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “They really sat back and gave us the ball and asked us to break them down. We were okay, and we created some good chances, but I think there was a cutting edge that we were missing today.”

Washington found no opener in the initial 45 minutes. Not struggling for possession, Clark’s side lacked a finishing touch in front of a dug-in Berkeley backline. The Huskies (11-0-1, 4-0 Pac-12) found some leeway down the wings throughout the match, maintaining a constant threat of crosses into a dangerous position, yet never delivering that final blow.

On the other end of the field, the Huskies defense was spectacular, repelling and diminishing any prospect of a counter-attacking goal for the Golden Bears and relegating them to brief periods of possession. Senior captain Gio Miglietti and sophomore Nate Jones continued to shine as a center back pairing, starting every match with the full confidence of their head coach.

“Gio and Nate are the rocks, and whichever fullback plays, their bravery is good,” Clark said. “Them being willing to step and not go backwards, they’re brave, and they’re willing to step to anything.”

The second half began with much of the same for UW. Constantly with the ball, but with nearly no shots on frame to show for it, the Huskies were rebuffed at every meaningful look at a goal by a Golden Bears defense desperate for a result.

Frustration began to creep through the cracks for Clark at the hour mark, with constant changes to the frontline as Cal continued to absorb the kitchen sink repeatedly being thrown at it.

It took every avenue the Huskies could find to break the deadlock, as Miglietti broke an eternity of a deadlock in the 75th minute to drag UW across the finish line ahead. The goal came via free kick, as an inswinging ball struck first the crossbar, until bouncing off Miglietti’s head into the top right corner of the net.

“It was great,” Miglietti said. “We were getting a little frantic, but we’re hungry. We’re a hungry team that’s been scoring a lot of goals, but not enough to throw us off of our game plan.”

Even with the two of the highest scorers in the nation in redshirt senior Lucas Meek and sophomore Ilijah Paul, the Huskies found paydirt from their press rather than individual brilliance Sunday. Miglietti’s winner was the cherry UW so desperately needed to cap a dominant display over a well-disciplined team.

His second from a set piece and second of the season, Miglietti’s presence has been invaluable for the Huskies this season, anchoring the side to seven clean sheets to go with their 11 victories. The strength along the back line continues to spearhead a growing sense of contention for Washington, which remains unbeaten on the season. After its lone draw against Air Force on Sept. 11, the Huskies have now won seven consecutive matches as the Pac-12 title charge begins to take shape.

“It’s gonna be fun, because we’re gonna see everyone a second time,” Clark said. “First and foremost is health and wellness, we’re gonna try and get guys back healthy. [Chris] Meyers needs to get back healthy, Ilijah has carried a heavy load. If those guys can freshen up, it’s gonna mean a lot.”

Washington will continue its road to glory Friday, Oct. 14, hosting Gonzaga, with kickoff set for 4 p.m. in UW’s final non conference match before the postseason.

