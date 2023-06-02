Momentous fifth inning showed Huskies are ready for high stakes

Entering Friday’s game against Dallas Baptist, a grand total of zero players on the Washington baseball team had any experience playing NCAA postseason baseball.

But once the fifth inning of their Stillwater Regional matchup rolled around, the Huskies looked like a team that had been there countless times before.

After redshirt sophomore Jeter Ybarra opened the inning with a walk, redshirt junior Michael Snyder mashed any lingering nerves straight out of O’Brate Stadium, crushing a no-doubt home run out of the left-center field exit to give the Huskies a 3-1 lead.

“Approach was definitely seeing something up and something soft,” Snyder said. “He hung one, made a mistake, and happened to pay for it.”

After junior Coby Morales recorded his second RBI of the game with a groundout, it was redshirt junior Johnny Tincher’s turn to throw a haymaker, as he crushed a three run home run of his own to left field.

“He was pounding all of us with sliders,” Tincher said. “[I was] just making an adjustment, seeing it up, and putting it anywhere in the field.”

Facing a pitcher keen on delivering sliders, the Huskies’ adjustments were certainly apt in the fifth inning. Suddenly, it was just business as usual as they erupted for seven runs in the inning after a slow offensive start in the first three frames.

“We were maybe just a little bit anxious,” head coach Jason Kelly said. “Our guys did a really good job of making some adjustments, and maybe we did settle in a little bit towards the later innings.”

While the offense made all the headlines for the Huskies in the fifth inning, their pitching equally came though in a pressure-packed situation.

After the Patriots brought three runs home in the bottom half of the inning off redshirt junior pitcher Stu Flesland III, it was time for a pitching change. In came freshman Sam Boyle, who coolly induced a pop out to end the inning and preserve the Huskies’ healthy lead.

“Sammy is a real easy heartbeat kind of kid,” Kelly said. “That’s why he fits so well in those situations, but it is impressive to see a young kid come out there and not flinch, and not have an elevated heart rate, and really compete well, I’m really proud of him.”

That fifth inning, in which UW was unflinching in the face of pressure, exemplified what punched the Huskies’ ticket to Oklahoma in the first place.

All season long, UW showed its fortitude against elite opponents, including series wins over UCLA, USC, and Oregon. Playing on the biggest stage they’ve seen all season, the Huskies proved that they won’t shy away from the moment.

UW still has a long road ahead of itself, first with a matchup against Oral Roberts, which is riding a 19-game winning streak. But if the Huskies have made one thing clear, it’s that they’ll be up for the challenge.

“The bullpen and all that stuff is lined up to be in a decent place,” Kelly said. “We need to get ready for a great game tomorrow night.”

Junior pitcher Kiefer Lord is the scheduled starter for Washington, Kelly confirmed Friday. UW and Oral Roberts will begin play Saturday, June 3, at 6:00 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com.

