Montlake Predictions: Washington vs. Michigan State

After dominating wins in their first two weeks of last season, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington football team welcomed Michigan State to Montlake for its first major test of the 2022 season. Behind a 29-point first half, the Huskies propelled themselves to the national spotlight with a commanding 39-28 victory over the Spartans. This year, Washington travels to East Lansing in an attempt to replicate its performance against a team led by an interim head coach and inexperienced quarterback at the helm.

What should Husky fans expect ahead of a showdown with a future Big Ten Conference foe? The Daily surveyed a handful of our sports writers to find out.

Ethan Kilbreath, Sports Editor

Prediction: Washington

Is there any reason to pick against the Huskies right now? Last year, UW had something to prove when it hosted Michigan State. This year, though, they’re not a sleeper team anymore and they have the upper hand entering East Lansing against a Spartans team in turmoil. Michigan State is still a talented team and a road Big Ten matchup is never easy, but Penix Jr. will turn in an impressive audition for the Heisman on national television and the Huskies win, 41-27.

Jack Norris, sports reporter

Prediction: Washington

Michigan State isn’t going to be able to stop the passing attack of Washington. While redshirt sophomore running back Nathan Carter might break out a couple big runs, at the end of the day, the high-flying Husky offense will outpace a distracted Spartans team, 41-17.

Danny Williams, sports reporter

Prediction: Washington

The Mel Tucker situation certainly does not help what looks like a promising Michigan State squad. I think despite the numerous distractions, Michigan State gives the Huskies a good game, but ultimately I think the Huskies offense will start clicking and the defense forces a big turnover which will lead the Huskies to a win, 31-20.

Ty Gilstrap, Sports Editor

Prediction: Washington

In mid-September of last year, Arizona State fired head football coach Herm Edwards amid a lingering NCAA investigation and a brutal loss to Eastern Michigan on its home turf. The Husky faithful need no reminder of how interim head coach Shaun Aguano somehow managed to rally the Sun Devil troops for a 45-38 upset win over Washington down in Tempe. But it’s worth pointing out that the win came on the heels of a 34-13 loss to Utah and a 45-25 loss to USC in the two weeks prior. The point being — it takes a bit longer than one week for an interim coach to steady the ship. Washington will cruise in East Lansing, 40-25.

Rajan Hans, sports reporter

Prediction: Washington

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb never stops cooking. He’ll lead Washington to a 34-24 victory.

