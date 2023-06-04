More than a game: UW softball partners with Seattle Children's Hospital to give back to community

Throughout the Women’s College World Series (WCWS), players on the No. 5 Washington softball team were wearing cleats with an extra set of significance. The footwear was designed and decorated by patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital, so that they could watch from home as the players wore them live on national television.

For the players, it was a chance to use their platform and inspire the kids undergoing treatment.

“It just means a lot to just have this platform and continue to show the kids that we have their back just like they have ours,” fifth-year Madison Huskey said. “Kind of give them a little light of hope in tough times.”

The players each got to hang out with their own kids, getting to be a hero for them on the field while the kids are heroes for the players back home.

“My kid, Mason, knowing he’s sitting at home, he's able to turn on the TV and see his name on my cleats,” fifth-year Sami Reynolds said. “How he wanted to color them is so awesome. It’s like a feeling I can't describe being able to, like, elevate somebody into the shoes I'm wearing.”

When the Huskies’ players met with the kids in early 2023 at the hospital, they forged a special connection with them which lasted throughout the entire season. While the WCWS may have provided the biggest stage, it wasn’t the first time that the athletes had the opportunity to wear the kids’ custom-designed cleats.

Speaking on the impact that student-athletes had working in the community in late April, senior Brooke Nelson spoke about how special the experience was to meet the patients at the hospital.

“To be able to go to Seattle Children’s Hospital and connect with the kids and families really put things into perspective,” Nelson said. “I truly left super inspired and humbled through the experience. Kinsey [Fiedler] and I met with a little boy who was able to decorate our cleats, and we wore them on TV. It was really cool to see his creativity come out in the cleats while he was at the hospital getting treatment.”

Having the opportunity to inspire kids is a full-circle moment for athletes like Nelson, who remember what it was like to dream of wanting to play softball for the Huskies.

“I’ve been on the other side of the fence as the kid waiting in the long line for autographs,” Nelson said. “I’ve been that kid who has been inspired, so now, being on the flip side, I try to inspire other kids who were just like me.”

The experience for the kids to get to meet their heroes on the softball team is beyond invaluable, as every small interaction helps provide them with an overwhelming feeling of joy and inspiration.

“The fact that we were able to bring in the softball team to meet with patients and families, they were just so excited,” Brie Haywood, project manager at Seattle Children’s Hospital, said. “It really makes a difference for these kids because having to come in and get treatment, and chemo, and care, it really brightens their day and helps them create that connection with the outside world, it just means so much for them.”

The impact has been far reaching, as kids have been able to connect with the players not just physically in person back home in Seattle, but also mentally and emotionally, with some even making the trip down to Oklahoma City to show support.

“A lot of these kids connected with these players and now they get to follow them and watch them play,” Haywood continued. “We even had one patient, Olivia, who was able to go to the game and watch them play. It means a lot to them, it encourages them, and gives them hope through treatment which was really impactful.”

When Haywood discovered her daughter, Emerson, was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma, she never lost faith as she completed a 15-month cancer treatment journey. She embraces the connections that are made between student-athletes and patients to help give the kids inspiration.

“When the kids met the players, their reactions were just, super impressed with the players and just being able to talk to them,” Haywood said. “It was so fun to see the kids interacting and getting their minds off what they were currently having to deal with during treatment and have them see that the players really care about them.”

Despite the Huskies’ exit from the WCWS, the influence they have on the kids undergoing treatment will last a lifetime. The Huskies wearing custom-made cleats may seem like a minute choice to some, but for those who carefully crafted them back home, it means all the world and more.

