Narrow margin extends UW’s losing streak at Arizona

On the back of a three meet losing streak, the No. 26 Washington women’s gymnastics team was looking to snap its cold spell Friday afternoon against No. 28 Arizona.

Instead, the losing streak persisted.

Starting on bars, the Huskies (4-6, 0-4 Pac-12) sent in sophomore Deiah Moody, junior Taylor Russon, freshman Olivia Oppegard, fifth-year Brenna Brooks, freshman Lilly Tubbs, and junior Skylar Kilough-Wilhelm.

Kilough-Wilhelm earned a bars score of 9.925, starting off the meet strong for the Huskies.

By the end of the first event, Washington had the slight upper hand over Arizona with a total 49.200 bars score, while Arizona got a 49.125 on vault.

The Huskies moved on to vault next, earning a score of 49.250 for their performance, beating out the Wildcats’ vault score of 49.125.

The performance produced the team’s highest vault score of the season, of which 9.825 points were scored by freshman Emily Innes, her new season-best score.

Posting higher scores than Arizona in each event of the first half, Washington had its first conference win in sight.

Unfortunately, it was unable to sustain that trend in the second half.

On floor, Washington sent in Innes, graduate Hadley Roberts, Kilough-Wilhelm, sophomore Lana Navarro, fifth-year Amara Cunningham, and freshman Thu Nguyen.

The Huskies finished with a 49.275 floor routine score, tying their season-high score, and improving their final event score each round. However, during the same round Arizona eclipsed their total with 49.325 on the beam.

With a 0.225 advantage over Arizona going into the final round of events, Washington was unable to maintain its lead as it scored 49.025 on beam, while Arizona scored 49.300 on the floor.

With hopes of finding their first conference win, the Huskies were unable to do so with a final score of 196.800 to 196.750.

In an excruciatingly narrow margin of victory, UW was good, but Arizona was just a tick better.

Washington will look for its first conference win on Monday, Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. at Stanford.

Reach reporter Avantika Singh at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avantika_s03

