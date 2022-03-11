New doubles pairings lift Huskies in sweep of Utes

Back in Seattle for its first home Pac-12 match of the season, the No. 17 Washington women’s tennis team looked to maintain its undefeated conference record Friday afternoon inside Nordstrom Tennis Center.
Following two 4-3 victories last weekend in the desert, UW handled Utah in a much more dominating fashion. The Huskies followed a close doubles point with three quick victories in the singles matches to knock off the Utes 4-0.
“I thought today was one of our most complete matches,” head coach Robin Stephenson said. “The doubles was close, and I was really really impressed with how we handled that adversity. Closing the doubles point was huge and we used the momentum going into singles.”
Washington featured a new doubles lineup Friday, with fifth-year senior Vanessa Wong and senior Nika Zupancic at No. 1, sophomore Sarah-Maude Fortin and junior Hikaru Sato at No. 2, and freshman Kelly Leung and sophomore Yolanda Lin at No. 3.
After UW lost 6-2 at doubles No. 3 and won 6-3 at No. 1, the point boiled down to Court 2 with Fortin and Sato.
The Huskies’ new pair had a 5-3 lead in the deciding set, but the Utes won two games in a row to make it 5-5. After alternating service games to make the set 6-6, Fortin and Sato won the key points in the tiebreaker, 7-5, to claim the match at No. 3 doubles and the first point of the afternoon.
After the match, Stephenson spoke of the changes to the doubles lineup, which featured new pairs on all three courts.
“I just felt like we needed a change,” Shtephenson said. “We felt like we could be playing to our strengths better, just the energy in our doubles wasn’t where we wanted it to be, and we thought mixing things up could be beneficial. I’m glad that we proved that was right today. We practiced one or two days with those pairs this week and the girls responded to it amazingly. That doubles point was huge for us.”
The Huskies (12-4, 3-0 Pac-12) won five of six first sets in the singles matches, and were able to wrap up the overall match before the 29th-ranked Utes (12-3, 1-2 Pac-12) were able to win another set.
Fortin’s match was the first to finish. The Canadian proved why she was named Pac-12 Player of the Week, throwing in numerous drop shots to complement her powerful serve, leading to a 6-4, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles.
On Court 3, Zupancic continued the best season of her career with a 6-3, 6-1 win.
Leung’s opponent was able to save a few match points on Court 5, but ultimately the UW freshman won her match in straight sets as well, 6-3, 6-3.
Utah’s sole ranked singles player, 97th-ranked Linda Huang, took on Wong on Court 1. Wong won the first set 6-4 but a second set tiebreaker went unfinished as Leung’s victory proved to be the match-clincher next door on Court 5.
Washington hosts Utah on Sunday, March 13 at 11 a.m. with the hope of continuing its undefeated start to the conference schedule.
