Ninth inning flurry results in series opening win over Arizona

The Washington baseball team was down to its final three outs Thursday night, although the final scoreboard didn’t necessarily reflect that reality.

Before finalizing a 13-8 win in its series opener at Arizona, UW entered the top of the ninth inning facing a 7-6 deficit.

But the Huskies had been here before. Redshirt junior Will Simpson, who entered the game with 30 career home runs at UW, had definitely been here before. So after an inning-opening single, followed by a flyout, there wasn’t a more viable candidate to take the batters box than the 6’’4 first baseman.

Simpson didn’t want to waste any time. On the first pitch of the at bat, he pounced on a pitch over the heart of the plate, launching the ball over the left-center field wall mere feet away from Arizona’s 2012 national championship banner, and out of Hi Corbett field into the desert night.

Simpson’s 13th home run of the season put the Huskies (19-8, 6-4 Pac-12) ahead 8-7, their third lead of the game. This time, they wanted to make sure it was a lead that would last.

Two consecutive singles, followed by a walk, put UW in a position to blow the doors wide open in the top of the ninth. Redshirt sophomore Jeter Ybarra answered the call, singling to score two runs, although one out was sacrificed in the process.

That’s when Michael Snyder decided to put a stamp on things for good.

The left fielder couldn’t be bothered to turn and look over his shoulder after Snyder connected; there was no doubt that the ball was shooting over the wall to give the Huskies their second home run of the inning, and a 13-8 lead.

Three quick outs wrapped things up in the bottom of the ninth, and a game which had UW on its heels resulted in a five-run victory.

The game didn’t start with the Huskies in a precarious position — they got on the board first in the top of the first inning with a three-run home run by Morales. Then, in the top of the third, two runs scored on a Snyder single, and the Huskies had given redshirt junior starting pitcher Stu Flesland III a 5-0 lead to work with.

The Wildcats (14-13, 3-10 Pac-12) got two back off of Flesland in the bottom of the third inning, off a run scoring triple followed by an RBI single. They scraped across one more off a walk in the bottom of the fifth, as Flesland began to lose control of his pitches.

After UW got one back in the top of the sixth, Arizona tied the game up with a 3-RBI home run. The Huskies nudged ahead yet again in the top of the eighth, as sophomore AJ Guerrero went yard with a solo home run over the left field wall to make it 7-6.

At that point, Guerrero’s shot was primed to be the game’s marquee moment. But it was nullified by the bottom of the eighth inning, in which disaster struck for the Huskies.

With two outs and two on, a single into right field, followed by a mess on the ensuing throw, resulted in a backbreaking two runs, and a 8-7 deficit for the Huskies. If the game had ended right then and there, a gut-wrenching loss would have been the story of the game for UW.

But then came the ninth inning, in which the Huskies exploded for six hits and six runs, ensuring with their bats that the final narrative was that of a late-game swarm in the Desert, and a pivotal series-opening win.

Junior Gianluca Shinn, who came in for just one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, recorded the first win of his UW career in the process.

Washington will look to secure the series win in game two at Arizona on Friday, April 7, at 6:00 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

