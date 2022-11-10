No. 1 Huskies host Beavers in last match before NCAA tournament

With one regular season match remaining on the schedule, the No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team sits one result away from an unbeaten regular season — the first in program history — to go along with its Pac-12 championship.

Despite the prospect of having gone 19 matches without a loss this year, head coach Jamie Clark isn’t preoccupied with the idea of invincibility.

“I just haven’t thought about it,” Clark said. “Win, lose, or draw, we’re gonna be a top-4 seed in the tournament, I would rather lose on Thursday and win a National Championship than win and not do it.”

The Huskies (15-0-3, 7-0-2 Pac-12) are not alone in being undefeated. Kentucky recently wrapped up its regular season with a goose egg in the loss column, and remain perched right behind the Huskies at No. 2 in the NCAA rankings.

But, as close as UW is to perfection, a familiar foe stands between the side and an unblemished record.

Washington and Oregon State have drawn the past two matches, both in Corvallis, Ore., while Oregon State won both the match and ultimately, the Pac-12 in its last trip to Seattle, 3-2. Yet, the Beavers (6-3-6, 2-1-5 Pac-12) aren’t quite the same side they were last season, and after canceling their most recent match due to field conditions, must be infatuated by the idea of a win in Seattle.

“For us, it's about being healthy and prepared to win a national championship,” Clark said. “While it’s a huge game for them, it’s a huge growth opportunity for us, the result only matters on one side.”

After claiming the conference championship with a 3-2 win over UCLA earlier this season, Clark has been fixated on bringing health and fitness to the forefront before the Huskies dive into the title charge. While the players have bought into the quest for national glory, Thursday hasn’t lost all meaning.

“Obviously, it’d be amazing to get another win, and we’re going to do our best to do that,” sophomore Kalani Kossa-Rienzi said. “If we don’t have to pick up injuries, yellow cards, red cards, all that stuff, we’re gonna make sure to not do that.”

Washington’s most recent match ended in a commanding 3-0 victory, as junior Imanol Rosales carried the side over San Diego State. His two goals and three assists in the past three matches have been crucial to the Huskies continued success, and he will look to continue his hot streak against familiar opposition.

Thursday will assuredly mark the last regular season match for seniors Lucas Meek, Omar Grey, and Gio Miglietti, while they will most likely return for the Huskies initial postseason matchups at Husky Soccer Stadium.

Washington will host Oregon State on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. in its final match of the regular season.

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com.Twitter: @RajanHans14

