No. 1 Washington hosts Gonzaga looking for eighth straight win

In one of the most successful starts in program history, the No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team hosts Gonzaga on Friday, Oct. 14, hoping to win its eighth consecutive match to go along with an undefeated record through the first 12 matches.

Washington is fresh off its least convincing win thus far, as they scraped by California courtesy of a 75th-minute winner from senior captain Gio Miglietti.

Miglietti’s second of the season came after a game devoid of many opportunities for UW, as a staggering inability to find space in the final third was a stark realization for head coach Jamie Clark, who hopes rest and recovery will help the side rediscover its scoring touch on Friday.

The Huskies (11-0-1, 4-0 Pac-12) haven’t dropped points since their 1-1 draw in a dreadfully unproductive day against Air Force on Sept. 11. After winning seven straight, including marquee wins over No. 21 UCLA and No. 5 Stanford, the No. 1 team in the nation has paved the way for a realistic run at both the Pac-12 and national titles.

Spearheaded by redshirt senior captain Lucas Meek, Washington’s success has been grounded in its capabilities in possession to punish teams with relentless crosses into the box finished by either Meek, the conference-leading scorekeeper, or sophomore Ilijah Paul, combining for 17 goals.

With Paul running into a slight rut, junior Nick Scardina has stepped up, scoring the winner against UCLA and the opening goal versus Stanford. Scardina and Meek’s recent success has proved the difference in tight matches — both having played extensive minutes in last season’s journey to the national championship game.

Not to be outdone, the Washington backline has been equal, if not better, to the stellar play on the attacking end. Led by Miglietti and sophomore Nate Jones, the Huskies have yet to concede in their last four matches, all of which were against Pac-12 opposition. With seven shutouts on the season, the loss of junior starting goalkeeper Sam Fowler has been impossible to point out as an issue for UW.

Gonzaga has struggled to get anything going on the opposing end. The Bulldogs (4-7-1, 0-1-1 WCC) arrive in Seattle having conceded 18 goals already this season, and are yet to find a conference win, let alone a win over any ranked opponents.

