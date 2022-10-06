No. 1 Washington wins sixth straight in demolition of No. 5 Stanford

It was a night of entertainment for the No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team. With the crown of being the top team in the nation given to them just this week, Washington faced its first test at the top against fellow contenders, No. 5 Stanford, defeating the travelers 3-0 in a strong display of why the title belongs in Seattle.

“That was a big boy game today,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “These guys are men out there and in tough physical games, they can ride us through.”

In their Pac-12 home opener the Huskies (10-0-1, 3-0 Pac-12) were greeted to a packed supporters section for their return to action at Husky Stadium, in what was a statement win for a team set on delivering for a hungry fan base.

“It’s awesome,” Clark said. “Incredible crowd again, that’s three in a row, hopefully we can keep putting on little shows and get them back here because it’s awesome.”

The first frame saw a smidgen of everything in only 45 minutes. From penalties to coaches being cautioned, the two sides certainly enticed an overflowing Husky Stadium into a night of chaos in just the opening act.

Junior Nick Scardina brought some beauty to the dumpster fire of constant challenges and chances either way at the half hour mark, as a beautiful move of illustrative passes across the tapestry we call the 18-yard box made its way to his goal-hungry path, ending with him thumping a helpless ball into the top near corner raising Cain in front of a frenzied UW crowd.

“We knew the first thirty minutes the ball would be in the air in the lot, and it’d be back and forth,” Scardina said. “It was just finding the moments to settle down and the first goal was just super important in settling us down.”

Only disorder followed, with the strangest sequence of the Huskies’ season ending with a softly struck Lucas Meek effort from the penalty spot easily caught, and held by the Cardinal (6-1-3, 1-1-2 Pac-12) keeper. The confusion arose as an inswinging corner seemingly crossed the Stanford goalline only for the referee to claim that he had blown for a foul on the visiting team seconds before the ball crossed the threshold, taking the goal off the board and giving Washington the eventually missed penalty by the redshirt senior.

Meek redeemed himself only minutes into the second half, finishing a headed flick-on Scardina with a deft outside the boot finish which looped over the outstretching goaltender. The captain’s night didn’t end there, with his second of the night sealing the match in the 78th minute to give the Huskies their first win at the top this season. Meek’s ninth goal puts him in the outright lead in the Pac-12, one more than his teammate, junior Ilijah Paul.

“I see more experience from where we were last year,” Scardina said. “It’s definitely carried over, and at the end of the day it’s just the experience of being together, we know each others’ tendencies, and taking that from last year and building on it has been a big part of our success.”

Stanford had entered the match unbeaten through nine matches, not conceding more than a single goal to this point, and posing the greatest obstacle within the conference for Washington. But Clark’s striker pairing of Paul and redshirt senior Omar Grey gave the Cardinal no room for respite on the evening, marauding through the center of the park on numerous occasions. It was Paul who prompted the second goal of the match with a devastating run down the left, with him and Grey repeatedly feeding Scardina and Meek down the wings in advanced positions.

“They don’t give up goals,” Clark said. “I think it took us 15 minutes to settle into a game that can really make you uncomfortable, but after that honestly until the last five minutes I thought we were pretty good.”

Washington continues to display its hauntingly dominant backline, as sophomore Nate Jones and senior Gio Miglietti held fast along the back, conserving sophomore Jadon Bowton’s first career clean sheet in his first start. Bowton replaced regular starter junior Sam Fowler, who after suffering a broken arm in the past match, will be sidelined for anywhere from three weeks to four months.

Washington will hope to stay the course on Sunday, Oct. 9, as it hosts Cal at 2 p.m. in a purple out themed afternoon outing at Husky Soccer Stadium. The Huskies have only seven matches remaining in the season, inching ever closer to whatever may lie at the end of their conquests.

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14

