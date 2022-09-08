No.13 Washington volleyball pulls away in four sets to win home opener

After four straight road games to begin the season, the No. 13 Washington volleyball team finally played in front of its own fans Thursday night.

The home fans were given something to cheer for, as UW defeated Northwestern in four sets at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies (4-1) showed some rust in the first set, leaving the Wildcats (7-1) with an easy path to victory. Northwestern would go on to win, 25-21, winning four of the final five set points.

Beginning 6-6, the second set was primed to be a seesaw affair – or so it seemed. UW scored 19 of the next 25 points, rattling off two different 5-0 streaks in the process, and tied the match at one set apiece with the commanding 25-12 win.

The first streak, which brought the score from 11-8 up to 16-8, was anchored by sophomore Lauren Bays, who served for four of said points, punctuated by a service ace for the final point of the run.

The second streak was a 6-0 run, which brought the score from 17-10 to 23-10, and effectively put the set away in the Huskies’ back pocket. This time, it was catalyzed by senior Claire Hoffman, who served for five points, and sophomore Madi Endsley, who connected for two consecutive kills.

Endsley was the one to officially end the second set, with a kill off an assist from senior Ella May Powell. The broadcast had no choice but to become familiar with Endsley’s name, as she scored the Huskies’ final four points of the set.

The Huskies were enjoying themselves after the second set, and kept it going in the third. UW seized a 12-5 lead, before a timeout was called by Northwestern. But the timeout just delayed the Huskies’ run of form, and the penultimate third set ended 25-14 in UW’s favor.

The fourth set, finally, resembled the see-saw that the match had initially looked to be. The two sides jockeyed the score into a 16-16 tie, before the Huskies pulled ahead for a 23-19 lead. With the Wildcats’ on the ropes, however, they responded with three consecutive points to pull the score to 23-22.

In laying Northwestern to rest for good, UW looked to senior Marin Grote, who delivered two consecutive kills, bringing her total to nine on the night, and sealed the Washington victory.

Grote’s hitting percentage ended at a scalding .562, alongside sophomore Sophie Summers, who posted a .500 hitting percentage.

Hoffman finished with 14 kills, and Endsley and sophomore Emoni Bush got into double-digit kills as well, with 12 and 10, respectively.

It was the fourth consecutive win for the Huskies, who have looked like their lofty pre-season projection as of late.

UW will play two more at home Friday, beginning with Pepperdine at 11 a.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.