No. 14 Huskies battle for 1-0 victory over Golden Bears

It was a return to winning form for the No. 14 Washington men’s soccer team on Sunday, defeating California by a score of 1-0 in its second conference matchup of the season.

Dug-in and well-structured, Cal bit at the ankles of a UW team that found itself struggling to produce any meaningful chances to open the score in the first half, a developing worry as the struggle to find the net continues to grow as the season wanes for head coach Jamie Clark.

An initial 45 minutes devoid of goals saw the Huskies (3-1-3, 1-0-1 Pac-12) test the goalkeeper just twice off six total shots, while the defense excelled against a Golden Bears (3-2-3, 0-1-1 Pac-12) side which drew in their reverse fixture against Oregon State in its Pac-12 opener.

Allowing zero shots on goal and only one corner over 90 minutes, the senior and junior center-back pairing of Khai Brisco and Nate Jones stood strong whenever prodded by a middling California attacking presence.

In another cagey affair, the Huskies got involved in the gritty bits fresh from kickoff. Both sides went into the pocketbook by the end of the match, with Washington racking up 14 fouls and two yellow cards awarded to seniors Christian Soto and Peter Kingston.

Washington wove its winning tapestry in the 51st minute as Kingston’s searching ball down the right wing found the dancing feet of junior Cooper Brunell. Brunell waltzed into the edge of the eighteen-yard box before squaring the ball to eager sophomore Mani Diop, who fired home the winner into the far bottom corner.

Following their third win of the season and first Pac-12 victory, the Huskies sit tied at 4 points atop the renewed Pac-12 season standings.

Opening with his third different striker partnership in as many matches, Clark’s fears for the lack of prolific scoring within the squad will continue to haunt him despite the result today. With imposing rival Seattle University eagerly awaiting, Washington will be hard-pressed to rediscover some of their goal-scoring edge soon enough.

Diop’s second game-winning goal of the season is a brightening step in a better direction, one rife with more points for a Pac-12 title charge, yet resembles the issue this Washington squad continues to reckon with: namely not being able to score more than once per game since the regular season opener.

Clarke and Co. will return to Seattle as the away side for the only time this regular season, traveling to Championship Field Stadium to take on Seattle University in the annual rendition of a storied cross-town rivalry at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com.Twitter:@RajanHans14

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.