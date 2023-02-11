No. 14 Washington narrowly loses in heartbreaker to No. 1 Oklahoma

In a game that came down to the final pitch, the No. 14 Washington softball team fell just short to No. 1 Oklahoma in a marquee 5-4 matchup on Saturday night.

Senior Madison Huskey was responsible for all four runs for the Huskies, batting 3 for 4 with three RBI hits, including a solo home run in the first inning and a two-run single in the fourth.

In her first career start with Washington, Junior pitcher Lindsay Lopez (0-1) surrendered five runs on five hits with two strikeouts in 2.2 innings. Sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl (2-0) allowed six walks and three earned runs while also striking out four in 3.2 innings for the Sooners (4-0).

The game was a thriller right from the start.

The Huskies (3-1) struck first to start the game, with senior Madison Huskey crushing the ball deep to center field with two outs to take a 1-0 lead.

An experienced Oklahoma team was quick to respond.

After securing a leadoff walk, a pair of singles loaded the bases for the Sooners, and they capitalized with an RBI single and a sacrifice bunt to take a 3-1 lead over the Huskies. Lopez would earn a strikeout and force a groundout to end the inning without any further damage.

After a quiet second inning for both sides, the action picked back up in the third.

Washington started the inning with a leadoff single from senior Baylee Klingler, who reached second following a wild pitch. Huskey continued her big day with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-2 entering the bottom half of the inning.

The Sooners put their power on display with two outs in the third, delivering a two-run shot to right field and taking a 5-2 lead into the fourth inning.

Washington started the fourth with walks for senior Jadelyn Allchin and sophomore Kinsey Fiedler to put runners on first and second with no outs. With the Huskies in need of quick runs to keep the game within reach, Huskey delivered again.

A single to right field followed by an error by the second baseman would score both Allchin and Fiedler to cut the Sooners' lead to 5-4.

The Huskies loaded the bases before a three-pitch strikeout would strand the runners and take the game into the bottom half of the fourth.

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan (2-0) continued an impressive start to her collegiate career, delivering three straight scoreless innings for the Huskies to maintain her spotless 0.00 ERA. Offensively, Washington had no answers. They recorded consecutive 1-2-3 innings before taking the game into the seventh inning.

The Huskies delivered a promising start to the inning, with sophomore Olivia Johnson drawing her third walk of the game and senior Sami Reynolds delivering a clutch double to left field that would advance pinch runner junior Avery Hobson to third base.

Despite runners on second and third with no outs for the Huskies, the bats fell flat as back-to-back strikeouts followed by a groundout to first base would lead to their first loss of the season.

Washington will conclude the weekend slate against Loyola Marymount at 11 a.m. on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

