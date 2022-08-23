No. 3 Huskies hope to continue program’s winning ways as new season begins

In the shadow of the most successful campaign in program history, the No. 3 Washington men’s soccer team is determined to renew its prior success and retain its status as an elite side, with sights set on both the conference and national titles.

With praise comes expectations, and per head coach Jamie Clark, the Huskies have the capabilities to find a pathway to greatness, especially for those returning from a side as strong as the 2021 squad was.

“These guys have a lot of shared experience of success,” Clark said. “They know what it feels like and what it takes, and they have that.”

If Washington is to replicate its journey to a national championship appearance and second place in the Pac-12, an establishment of a new back line is paramount to doing so. With the departures of regular starters Achille Robin, Kendall Burks, and All-Americans Ryan Sailor and Charlie Ostrem, the Huskies will have to field a back four of relatively fresh faces this fall.

In light of the lack of experience amid his defense, Clark has seemingly found a solution in a rather unexpected source, senior striker Gio Miglietti. Miglietti will face an arduous task as he flips the field, playing center back for the first time in his college career.

“After I talked with Jamie, we thought it was best for me, moving forward as leader on this team,” Miglietti said. “It’s kinda nerve-wracking but we’re excited because we know every guy will step up where we need to.”

Miglietti won’t be without some experience by his side, as junior Khai Brisco and sophomore Nate Jones combine for 37 matches in the purple and gold. And with sophomore Chris Meyers prepared for a bigger role, the Huskies seem primed for a seamless transition along the backline.

“Gio’s always been comfortable in about any position you throw at him,” redshirt senior Lucas Meek said. “We’ve been able to move some pieces around and guys have grown into defensive roles when they may have not thought that they would in the past.”

In sharp contrast, the Washington midfield is formidable, not for its hunger to prove, but due to its undeniable strength in returning firepower. Clark’s midfield arsenal is dynamic in the purest sense, with the midfielders playing with a passion and edge to all facets of their game.

With juniors Christian Soto and Imanol Rosales hoping to continue some of the most beautifully consistent midfield link-up play alongside sophomore Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, the Huskies have quite arguably the strongest midfield in the nation.

“You have this group of three or four, where what makes them special is they just cover so much ground,” Clark said. “And they’re good players but they just work tirelessly for each other and the team.”

The returning midfield three have been responsible for a collective 41 goals and assists over the course of their careers, and with the addition of redshirt senior transfer Omar Grey, the Huskies will look to impose themselves on each of their opponents this fall.

Not alone, however, the attacking corps for the Huskies retained some prolific scorers for the starting XI, despite losing MAC Hermann Award finalist Dylan Teves. Meek and junior Nick Scardina were both prominent parts of the title charge last year and look to continue their goal-scoring success of seasons past, even without Miglietti.

Washington’s talent and determination going into the season is undeniable, but above all else, the players and staff are dead set on remaining grounded throughout their charge for glory this season and are not fearful of hiccups along the way.

“We have a lot of very specific core values of positivity and a brotherhood,” Meek said. “Carrying that over year to year, we’ve cultivated a very strong locker room culture that allows guys to grow.”

With the floodlights at their brightest, the Huskies will embrace the pressure of an elite program, and titles aren’t far from their minds.

“The past three seasons built something really powerful, and we’ve grown a reputation that scares teams across the country, which is really exciting,” Meek said. “There’s no doubt that in the past two seasons we’ve essentially lost two Pac-12 championships, and I know that’s something every guy wants.”

Washington will look to satisfy a fraction of that hunger as they host Sacramento State for the season opener at Husky Soccer Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.