No. 3 Washington’s quest for national championship begins anew

As the sun finally rises on the 2023 season, the No. 3 Washington men’s soccer team returns to action on Thursday as the quest for an ever-elusive national championship resumes on Montlake.

2022 was a bountifully successful year for the Huskies, during which they were ranked No. 1 for most of the season after clinching a Pac-12 title and enduring only one loss in the regular season. Washington entered the postseason as heavy favorites to secure the final crown, but the first hurdle proved too steep, with Washington falling to the Big East champion Creighton 3-1.

Since arriving in Seattle, head coach Jamie Clark has only looked upward; in his 13th season at the helm, Clark has little left to prove, with a 161-54-25 record and three conference titles during his tenure at Washington. Clark’s squads have regularly made a name for themselves on the national stage, making the tournament in all but two years since his appointment in 2011 and reaching the quarterfinals on four occasions.

But Clark insists that the players he leans on week in and week out are the ones responsible for the program’s success, and he’s convinced that the stream of pro-ready, passion-in-their-veins Huskies won’t end anytime soon.

“The steady influence of guys when things are tricky or tough, to get through those moments, to move on, to change the tide of the game, that’s really important, and [these] guys can do it,” Clark said. “I feel confident we can weather some hard times but also use the guys to have some real class and bravery when we have the ball and when we have possession.”

Stability and comprehensive ball control best define the Huskies’ style of play under Clark. Wearing the opponent into exhaustion with a stellar midfield effort before working the ball into the box and rippling the back of the net to break their spirit is a signature of the team.

“A lot of it is that there’s a high standard to everything we do,” senior Christian Soto said. “It’s a winning mentality, and we have a lot of depth, where we obviously lose a lot of great players, but it’s a next-man-up mentality, and it’s people who’ve worked hard to have their spot whether that be off the bench or starting.”

However, the primary question marks surrounding the Huskies reside within the attack. Several pillars of the forward group took the next step to the MLS following the 2022 season, as leading scorers Ilijah Paul and Lucas Meek and veteran presences Nick Scardina and Omar Grey now compete at the professional level.

Clark will turn to both new and old faces to find the back of the net this season as senior Imanol Rosales and junior Chris Meyers — naturally a fullback — look to fulfill larger roles higher up the pitch. Rosales and Meyers, both of whom garnered 10 assists in 2022, will look to help acclimate a plethora of underclassmen and transfers who look to step into major roles in the team.

“That’s what brings joy to this coaching staff,” Clark said. “Watching guys take the next step and believing in guys to do so. Yes, we brought in a few new guys, but also, we really think a few of these guys, Richie [Aman], Charlie [Kosakoff], or even Chris Meyers, move up the field and show you what he does in training every day.”

Sophomore Richie Aman and freshman Charlie Kosakoff are two of the leading candidates to shoulder the goal-scoring load for UW this season, while senior transfer Peter Kingston’s arrival from Seattle U may be a catalyst for a powerful new forward corps this season.

“Peter is great,” Soto said. “Peter fits into our system right away; he’s a great match for us, he’s been a great player so far, and he’s very versatile, efficient, and good at what he does.”

Washington will enter the season with four Preseason All-Pac-12 selections, with seniors Soto and Sam Fowler and juniors Nate Jones and Kalani Kossa-Rienzi acknowledged for their roles in the program’s success.

“The stability that the spine of Sam, Nate, Kalani, and Soto provides, that’s the most valuable thing we have,” Clark said. “They’ve seen everything; those guys have played so many big games. They’ve seen us play well; they’ve seen us play badly. They’ve gone through it all and generally still found ways to win those games.”

The curtains will be drawn aside on Thursday, Aug. 24, as Washington hosts South Florida at 7:30 p.m. in Husky Soccer Stadium.

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14

