No. 4 Huskies avoid calamity in Columbus, find late equalizer against Buckeyes

After a second upset only three games into the season seemed to be looming, the No. 4 Washington men’s soccer team instead heaved a sigh of relief.

With the Huskies on the ropes, in the 85th minute, sophomore center back Mani Diop found himself in the right place at the right time. After a ball ricocheted off the crossbar, Diop was Johnny-on-the-spot and sent it into the back of the net, saving UW in a 1-1 draw against Ohio State on Monday.

The Ohio State side set the tone early on at home, testing senior and recent Pac-12 player of the week Sam Fowler twice from close range in the opening five minutes and causing havoc for the visiting Washington back line. After a six-save performance in the previous 1-0 win over Indiana, Fowler again faced a tall task, saving four of five shots on frame and navigating several mistakes from fellow defenders.

An evening devoid of opportunities for open play saw the Huskies (2-1-1) struggle to break down a winless Buckeyes’ (0-2-2) backline throughout the match. Junior Chris Peretti and freshman Charlie Kosakoff found little success converting on runs between and beyond the back line, despite the best efforts of seniors Peter Kingston and Christian Soto to play them through.

Disaster struck an hour in for the visiting Huskies, as an errant touch from redshirt junior Gabe Threadgold worked the ball wonderfully onto the path of sophomore Buckeye Ashton Bilow. The attacker finished past a desolate Fowler, who suddenly found himself one-on-one with Bilow via his own right back.

An otherwise steady performance was overshadowed by the glaring mistake for Washington. Senior Khai Brisco once again made the start at center back – with Diop filling in – alongside juniors Nate Jones and left back Chris Meyers, limiting Ohio State to few chances far between, but showing lapses in structure and less than assurant clearances in moments of transition.

But in the face of a daunting loss to struggling opposition, UW found an answer from an unlikely avenue in the final moments. With five minutes ticking away, a strike from Kosakoff forced a desperate save out of the Buckeye goalkeeper before an onrushing Kingston saw his effort comically smack itself off the post onto the planted, unknowing foot of Diop and bounce twice before nestling in the back of the net.

Diop’s first goal for Washington and a successful outing for Fowler are encouraging take aways from Washington’s road trip to the midwest for head coach Jamie Clark. But the lack of polish in attack and on set pieces, compounded with the inability to put teams out of reach thus far, will stir doubt in what he still hopes to be an accomplished year for the program.

Both sides proved up to the task on Monday. To beat two talented keepers more than once proved too much for either team, as the battle of unlucky bounces ended with both sides making the most of only one goal apiece.

Washington will return to action in Seattle on Sunday, Sep 10, playing host to California State, Fullerton at 3 p.m. with the backdrop of Hometown Heroes night at Husky Soccer Stadium.

