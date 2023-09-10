No. 4 Washington’s search for goals continues with 1-1 draw against Cal State Fullerton

In what’s become routine so far in the season, the No. 4 Washington men’s soccer team had to climb back from the depths of a nearly crushing upset to draw, 1-1, against Cal State Fullerton on Sunday.

The Huskies (2-1-2) drew for the second time in their past two matches, following an almost identical comeback draw against Ohio State, with the Titans (2-2-2) from the Big West ahead on the scoresheet for almost 80 minutes in Seattle.

“We need to play quicker, we need to play more efficiently if we’re actually gonna have success,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “But we’ve clawed back from near-death twice, and these would be two really bad results in terms of the last two games, so we’ve put ourselves in an okay spot.”

Washington began the match with sophomore defender Mani Diop out of position, playing alongside freshman Charlie Kosakoff at the top line while the Huskies adopted a more fluid shape with junior fullback Chris Meyers often pushing high up the wing in possession.

A familiar tale unfolded early in the first half, as for the second consecutive match the Huskies fell behind to an underwhelming opponent.

“It’s on us as staff to figure out how we’re better and how we can start quicker,” Clark said. “Then maybe how we can grow from there as opposed to putting ourselves in a hole and having to fight out.”

The visiting Titans were a picture of composure early on, working the ball from side to side within their own half. And with their first attack within the Huskies’ defensive third, a breakthrough came in the 14th minute as junior Erick Serrano drove past the home backline before squaring the ball to fellow junior Sulaiman Bah, who slotted the visitors ahead.

Cal State proved content to sit back and have nothing to do with the ball following the opener, spending the next 65 minutes provoking Washington with darting counter attacks down either wing before reverting to a confidently structured five man backline.

Frustration defined the second half for Washington.

21 fouls and five yellow cards between the two sides reflected the strong emotions surrounding the pitch on Sunday as the visitors were intent on disrupting any semblance of rhythm the hosts could muster. And with a loss to the Big West looming, Washington almost failed to answer the bell.

“We’re really searching for answers up front.” Clark said. “That’s the biggest thing right now…every attacking guy on our team has the tools, but they really gotta show them right now, what that means for every guy is different, but it’s a struggle right now.”

Seconds into the first half, a beautiful move from graduate transfer and leading scorer Brian Iliohan in the box ended with junior Kalani Kossa-Rienzi seeing his effort sail over the crossbar, putting the Huskies’ best chance of the day over a gaping netmouth.

The pressure paved a way for an equalizer in the final ten minutes for the Huskies. With a quick corner routine from seniors Imanol Rosales and Christian Soto ended with a towering header from sophomore center back Nate Jones into the near post, dragging his side back into the match.

Despite having a majority of the possession within the opposition half a significant portion of the match, missed opportunities and a lack of clinicality within the box will be questions to answer before Washington returns to action.

Without a multiple-goal performance this season, Washington will hope to discover its dynamism in front of goal before the next match against Pac-12 rival Stanford on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. away from home.

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com.

