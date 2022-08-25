No. 8 Washington Volleyball returns in search of repeat success

The No. 8 Washington volleyball team has its sights set on a new season.

Following a first place conference finish for the second year in a row and a loss to No. 2 Texas in the third round of the 2021 NCAA tournament, in what will be head coach Keegan Cook’s eighth season with the team, the Huskies are in position for yet another impressive year.

Washington begins its regular season play Aug. 26 in a two-game road series against Arkansas, which marks the start of a non-conference, 10-game stint to prepare for Pac-12 play, including one against No. 17 Illinois, Washington’s only ranked non-conference opponent.

Another non-conference opponent that has received attention is Pepperdine, who Washington will host in its first set of home matches. While the Waves did not earn a spot in the top 25, they were brought up frequently in preseason poll discussions.

Beginning conference play in Seattle on Sept. 21, the Huskies look to set the season off right with a win over rival Washington State. Win or lose, this won’t be the only matchup with the Cougars, though, as they are scheduled to play each Pac-12 opponent two times this season, with the exception of No. 12 UCLA and USC.

In those two Southern California games, UW will travel south to face the Bruins only once during the first week of conference games, and will host the Trojans during the final week of the regular season.

In its most recent season, Washington went 17-3 in Pac-12 play, only recording losses to Utah, UCLA, and Washington State. Focusing on the latter, after finishing the past season at No. 23, the Cougars will start this season unranked. However, they will remain competitive and a crucial opponent in the Huskies’ schedule. In fact, Washington State was mentioned most frequently on coaches’ ballots of all the unranked teams.

Thankfully, many of Washington’s key athletes will return for the 2022 season, including senior setter Ella May Powell, senior outside hitter Claire Hoffman, sophomore libero Lauren Bays, and senior utility player Shannon Crenshaw.

While their roster is still stacked with talent, the Huskies will have to adjust to a team without outside hitter Samantha Drechsel. Drechsel ended her collegiate career this past season with 1,490 career kills, the sixth most in school history.

Additionally, Washington has two new freshmen joining the team this year: middle blocker Elise Hani and libero Kate Morin. They join outside hitter Audra Wilmes and setter Molly Wilson in the group of players making their Washington volleyball debut, after Wilmes and Wilson redshirted their first season at UW.

The Huskies look to start their season off strong and continue to improve throughout the 13 weeks leading up to the 2022 NCAA tournament.

Last season, they started out by winning seven of their eight non-conference matchups. Even though they opened up 2021 Pac-12 play by losing to the Utes and the Cougars consecutively, they gained momentum and ended up victorious in all but one of their remaining conference games.

Washington hopes to carry over some of that momentum as they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in their season opener at Barnhill Arena on Friday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

Reach Contributing writer Madison Rockwell at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @madisonroc18

