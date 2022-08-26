No. 8 Washington volleyball upset in season-opener

There were much brighter ways for the No. 8 Washington volleyball team to begin its 2022 season than Friday night’s upset.

After a lackluster opening set set a dim tone for Washington and an all and all impressive showing from Arkansas continued on, Washington ultimately fell in the fourth set despite efforts to keep a victory alive.

A second set win from the Huskies (0-1) shined a glimmer of hope, but the Razorbacks (1-0) didn’t let up on either side of the ball all night. As it continued to shine on service and overall hitting dominance, Arkansas — which opened its season at home with a student section and band cheering on — knocked down the third and fourth set as UW tried to keep neck and neck.

Though Washington found its offense from a wider range of players with six players finding six or more kills, Arkansas dominated in accuracy. AU ended the night hitting .355 compared to UW’s .247.

Visiting home in Fayetteville, fifth year senior setter Ella May Powell hit 5,000 career assists as the Huskies tried to work through set four. Powell was on the list of Huskies to find six or more kills, ending the night with 41 assists, an ace, three blocks, and six kills.

After finishing on top of the Pac-12 and then putting up a fight in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament last year, UW started its 2022 season a bit slower than it left off.

But with no better motivation, Washington gets a chance at redemption against Arkansas in less than 24 hours. Hoping to cap off a two-game weekend on the road with a win, Washington plays on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m.

