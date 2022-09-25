No hangover for Huskies in completion of perfect 4-0 homestand

When the Washington football team crashed the college football party with its win over then- No. 11 Michigan State last weekend, it was only natural to wonder whether a hangover would follow.

With a shiny new No. 18 national ranking, newfound attention from local markets and national pundits, and facing eternally-pesky Stanford, head coach Kalen DeBoer was pleased with UW’s success in avoiding any such ailments.

“Coming off of the exciting week from last weekend, I think our guys did a good job just really doing everything they could to focus,” DeBoer said. “I thought they really turned the page early in the week, and got focused on Stanford.”

No, there were no signs of a hangover from UW in its 40-22 win, which marked its first 4-0 start since 2017.

If anything, Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee, who was brought to the turf all game long, is the one who will wake up with a headache Sunday morning.

The Huskies disrupted the nationally-praised McKee all game long, sacking him eight times, forcing two fumbles, and preventing him from settling into a rhythm.

The efforts began with sophomore Bralen Trice, who already led the team with 2.5 sacks entering the game, and tacked on two more Saturday night, the first of which came on Stanford’s first drive of the game.

“I think it was really important because it kind of snowball affected, and made our momentum grow for the rest of the game,” Trice said. “That kind of set the tone for the defense, and I’m proud of my guys.”

The tone had been set. And it translated to the offense, which cashed in on its first drive of the game, capped by a three-yard touchdown rush by redshirt freshman Will Nixon to give UW a 7-0 lead.

On the defensive side, Trice’s opening sack was merely the tip of the iceberg, as the Huskies continued to terrorize McKee. When the Cardinal reached the red zone on their second drive of the game, it resulted in a bobbled catch which was then intercepted by senior Cameron Bright.

Then, in the second quarter, the Huskies were sparked by a strip sack, courtesy of senior Jeremiah Martin.

Once again, a big play had been made on defense, and once again, it led to a Washington touchdown on offense, with graduate transfer running back Wayne Taulapapa scampering for a 34-yard score to give the Huskies a 17-0 lead.

The Cardinal (1-2, 0-2 Pac-12) were able to score on their next possession with a 23-yard touchdown pass, and the teams went into halftime with the Huskies ahead, 17-7. The UW defense, however, had dropped McKee for six sacks by the time he entered the locker room, an impactful stat for the Huskies and junior Zion Tupuola-Fetui.

“The score at half was 17-7, but it felt like it should’ve maybe been more, and that’s just the juice that comes from making plays like that,” Tupuola-Fetui said. “Sacks are a very big energizer–that’s my favorite stat, so I’m glad our defense is coming around and getting some more.”

McKee’s previously white jersey may need some dry cleaning after falling to the ground for eight sacks, or maybe not, because Alaska Airlines Field is turf. Either way, it was in stark contrast to Penix Jr., who stayed on his feet all game, as Washington’s offensive line continued its perfect track record of protecting Penix Jr., who is still yet to be sacked in 2022.

“[The offensive line] is a group of guys that are always putting in the extra work,” Penix Jr. said. “It just shows in the game, how much they care about this team, this program, and even about me–I have so much confidence in those guys, they just let me go out there and be free.”

Penix Jr. was also given the help of a balanced offensive attack, as Taulapapa and the running game saw success to the tune of 169 yards on 32 carries, led by the first 100-yard rushing game of Taulapapa’s career, tallying 120 yards on just 13 carries.

“When you have that balanced style, it’s definitely going to be a great day because it’s going to open up both [running and passing], the defense has to respect both of them, so you make them hesitate a little bit.”

The clean pocket, as well as Washington’s efforts running the ball, allowed for Penix Jr. to turn in another impressive performance. After a great game against Michigan State, there was certainly no hangover from the Huskies’ new star to begin conference play, completing 22 of 37 passes for 309 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

His first touchdown pass came in the third quarter to sophomore Rome Odunze, who wrestled the ball away for a 30-yard score to put the Huskies up 27-7.

Odunze, who was lauded as UW’s top big-play threat by offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb in the offseason, made another big play at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 61-yard catch, sweeping away any Stanford momentum after the Cardinal had cut the deficit to 30-15.

The 61-yard haul gave Odunze, who finished with 161 yards receiving, the first 100-yard game of his career.

“I think I had a couple big plays, and I also left some out there which is what I think about the most,” Odunze said. “But I definitely had that big play factor in me. I love the moment, it’s just so special and I think that tonight I had a few, but definitely more to take.”

With a 33-15 lead in the fourth quarter, UW had Stanford on its last gasp. Then, just like how it started, the game was effectively iced by a big play from the defensive line.

McKee was sacked one more time for good measure, and for the second time, the football was stripped in the process. This time, it was Tupuola-Fetui who dealt the blow, the final lick on Stanford’s quarterback of the night.

UW added one more touchdown anyway, a 21-yard touchdown pass from Penix Jr. to junior Giles Jackson, and by the time the final few drives were exchanged as a formality, the Huskies had ended their opening homestand, and began conference play, with a 40-22 win.

The passing game was there. The running game was as well. The pass rush most certainly was there. Any semblance of a post-Michigan State hangover, however, was not.

Washington will travel to Pasadena to face UCLA in its first road game of the season Friday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m.

