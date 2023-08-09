Notebook: Offense stands out in early fall practice

A few plays prior to the end of Thursday morning’s practice, senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. took the snap, rolled out to his left, and connected with redshirt freshman wide receiver Denzel Boston 70 yards downfield.

The throw exemplified the excitement surrounding this Husky offense: a Heisman-hopeful quarterback tossing to yet another member of a talented wide receiver room.

In fact, the Husky wide receiver corps may be as deep as it has ever been, anchored by two returning leaders in juniors Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan and supplemented with returning senior Giles Jackson and sophomore Ja’Lynn Polk, who are looking to build on their productive 2022 seasons. Early in fall camp, the wide receivers had a slight edge over the defensive backs, winning the majority of one-on-one drills.

Not to be outdone by the wide receivers, the running backs became heavy pass catchers, potentially signaling an increased focus on involving the running backs in the passing game. Transfer running back Daniyel Ngata may very well factor into those plans after catching nine passes for 53 yards with Arizona State last season behind starting running back Xazavian Valladay. Ngata’s speed was on display during seven-on-seven drills, breaking clean through the defense for a pair of long scampers.

With the departure of former running back Wayne Taulapapa, the running back room has become a notable positional battle. The addition of Ngata, Mississippi State junior transfer Dillon Johnson, and the return of junior Cameron Davis give DeBoer a host of options to bolster a running game that was vastly overshadowed by the passing attack last year.

Competition was the theme of the practice, epitomized by 20-yard races that pitted positional teammates against one another. The trash talk flowed, notably when McMillan narrowly edged out Jackson, prompting a significant amount of hooting and hollering from their teammates.

Towards the end of practice, the Blue Angel aircraft flew over Husky Stadium in preparation for the upcoming Seafair Air Show. The noise created by the jets unintentionally simulated the crowd noise, adding an additional sense of realism to the 11-on-11 scrimmage that, without any actual contact allowed, acted as an extension of the seven-on-seven drills where the offense had run rampant.

The practice ended with a pair of highlight throws by Penix Jr., who showcased why he came into the 2023-2024 season with Heisman aspirations.

Fall camp continues as the team looks toward the home opener against Boise State on Sept. 2 at 12:30 p.m.

Reach reporter Jack Norris at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jack_enorris

